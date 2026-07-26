‘Meanwhile This Guy…’: Trump Couldn’t Stop Going After Kaitlan Collins — But One Brutally Awkward Reaction Erupted Behind Her and Hijacked the Entire Moment

The man seated behind CNN’s Kaitlan Collins never said a word, but for many viewers he became the most memorable face in the room.

Cameras caught the awkward moment as President Donald Trump lobbed a series of personal attacks at Collins during Friday night’s rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where no one could hardly believe what they were hearing from the podium.

Collins simply stared ahead without reacting, but the expressionless faces around the room and the crickets chirping in the background underscored the central truth of the evening.

CNN Reporter Kaitlin Collins was unmoved as President Donald Trump delivered a joke at her expense. (Credit: CSPAN Video Screengrab)

Trump’s attempt at roast‑style humor struggled to win over the crowd and repeatedly fell flat.

His personal dig at Collins landed with complete silence — leaving the crowd’s body language to tell the real story.

Trump came armed with material, but much of it drew only pretend laughter.

‘This is Racism’: Trump Humiliates One of His Biggest Black Supporters as Nicki Minaj Becomes the Punchline at White House Dinner, She Responds

One of the few lines that got a noticeable burst came when Trump quipped that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had “personally ran over the cow with his car” to provide the evening’s steak dinner.

But as Trump shifted toward his political rivals, the room went cold.

A joke about former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s weight crashed so badly that Trump paused to ask, “Who the hell wrote that line?” Later, after another muted response, he admitted, “This has not been an easy evening.”

The silence deepened when he turned his attention to Collins, who had just accepted an award for her reporting on Trump’s Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early last year.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” Trump said. “It was all about me. It’s a fake — she shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake. But I didn’t mind, I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it.”

He continued, “She’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position, you’re at CNN fake news, you should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan, just smile.’ ”

Wolf Blitzer, seated nearby, glanced over to see how Collins was taking it, though her face wasn’t visible to cameras.

Trump: Kaitlan Collins is a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. Do you ever smile? I thought she had really made it big with a major new sponsorship but then I informed her that it was not her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney pic.twitter.com/Eqfu4gs7kA — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2026

Trump then went below the belt, implying he had once mistaken Collins for transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” he said. “But then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

The line was greeted by silence.

Trump tried to play it off by explaining the Bud Light controversy from 2023, hoping to refresh everyone’s memory.

“Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap,” he said, but the crowd didn’t budge. “That was the worst commercial ever made by the way, for those few people who want to hear that. Most people don’t care, but I would. I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan any time soon.” He added, “Think of it, they hired Dylan Mulvaney and their market cap has gone down by $35 billion. Who wrote that commercial?”

The remarks drew swift condemnation online.

Clips of Collins sitting calmly through the attacks circulated widely, prompting one viewer to write, “The way Kaitlan Collins sits there stoically through the personal attacks is remarkable. I often wonder what goes through her mind in those moments.”

Another user posted the clip of the man cringing behind her: “Meanwhile this guy,” they wrote, while another added, “His face says it all !!!”

Former “Today” show anchor Katie Couric weighed in on Threads, saying, “He’s beyond disgusting. Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States.”

Others piled on in the comments accompanying a story by The Hill.

“The only joke was Donald,” one person wrote. Another added, “The only thing fiery about his WHCA dinner speech was his flatulence. Toot toot!” Someone else chimed in, “Fiery in the sense that his speech went down in flames lol!” And one commenter wrote, “He deserves another term. 10 to 20 years. Location? Leavenworth.”

Collins herself responded hours later, posting Eleanor Roosevelt’s quote: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

The message quickly drew more than 100,000 likes and thousands of supportive comments.

Chelsea Handler called her a “National treasure you are!!!”

Musician Gracie Abrams labeled her “a legend.”