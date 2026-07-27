‘How the Hell Can All These People Sit There?’: Trump Completely Unravels on Stage, Hitting Defiant Senator With Such Brutal Name-Calling That Even His Biggest Supporters Flinched

Donald Trump used the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Friday night to reopen one of his longest-running feuds.

Policy barely factored in as the president took the stage to air out a grudge that he just can’t let go.

While taking the mic at one of the most anticipated nights in media, he unraveled, hitting a defiant senator with a brutal round of name-calling.

President Donald Trump has another meltdown on stage before launching into tangent about a U..S. Senator. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Trump used his monologue to mock California Sen. Adam Schiff’s appearance, which was met with awkward silence from the press.

The dinner was rescheduled from April after a gunman broke past security inside the original Washington Hilton venue, an emergency that cut the event short. Organizers held the make-up event on Friday, July 24, at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

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Instead of creating a light lighthearted after the chaos from April’s dinner, the president spent much of his hour-long address settling scores.

Schiff was squarely in his sights.

Trump told the crowd that organizers had considered hiring “a professional clown” for entertainment.

From there, the bit unraveled into something far more personal.

“Then I’m told that they thought about going with a professional clown for entertainment, but Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff was not available,” Trump said.

“He’s known — I called him… I hate some people, I shouldn’t say that, because I’m not supposed to hate,” Trump continued. “I’m supposed to love everybody. But he’s a terrible person. He’s a liar.”

Cameras caught journalists at multiple tables sitting in stone-faced silence. However, two blondes at Table 53 burst into laughter as Trump continued.

“And I called him ‘Watermelon Head’ because he has the largest head. I’ve ever seen with the smallest neck. Pencil neck. How does that big, fat, ugly head stand on a little pencil, pencil, pencil neck?”

Nearly everyone else in the room remained silent, leading critics to quickly label the whole speech a flop and everyone flinched over his words.

Social media lit up almost instantly, with some comparing his speech to “2nd Grade ‘Trash talk.’”

“A Professional Clown..?? The Head One is Talking Right Now..!!!!” another person quipped.

Two others snapped, “How the hell can all these people sit there and allow this blatant behavior to continue SO SHAME” and, “Every accusation is a confession, and all denials are admissions of guilt. Trump projecting.”

“How embarrassing. He sounds like a middle school bully,” one wrote.

Schiff wasn’t the only celebrity who caught strays. Trump also took shots at late-night comics like Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert during the same stretch of the speech.

But nothing drew quite the same reaction as the Schiff material, which felt less like a scripted or prewritten bit and more like a grievance Trump had been waiting to address for years on the right microphone.

Friday marked one of Trump’s highest-profile revivals of nicknames since Schiff moved from the House to the Senate.

Back in 2017, according to PBS, Schiff was the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

He became one of the loudest voices alleging collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. Trump dismissed the probe as a “witch hunt.”

A couple of years later, the president began hammering Schiff with nicknames like “Shifty Schiff,” “Little Adam Schiff,” and “Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” that have stuck ever since.

Things only escalated from there. Schiff became the lead House impeachment manager during Trump’s first Senate trial in 2020. He later served on the January 6 committee.

In 2023, House Republicans formally censured Schiff over his role in the Russia investigation. Schiff turned the censure into a campaign talking point on his way to winning his Senate seat in California.

Even the alien conspiracy circuit hasn’t been safe from Trump’s vendetta against the lawmaker.

Around the Fourth of July, according to the New York Post, Republican Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison claimed on a podcast that Trump was reportedly briefed on so-called extraterrestrial “hybrids” allegedly living among humans.

Trump’s response, according to Burlison, was simple: “You mean like Adam Schiff?”

The congressman said he wasn’t sure if the exchange really happened but admitted it sounded exactly like something Trump would say.

Schiff has largely brushed off the attacks. In April, he fired back at Trump, accusing him of ignoring bigger issues while remaining “oddly focused” on him.

The President of the United States seems oddly focused on me.



Shouldn't he be focused on the economy he's crashing? pic.twitter.com/4OSeB2dBCJ — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 9, 2025

This latest round made clear the rivalry isn’t going anywhere.

Whether Trump intended the moment as comedy or catharsis, the room’s reaction said enough on its own: polite laughter from allies, stony silence from the press corps. The joke mostly landed with an audience of one.