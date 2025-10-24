‘Still Looks Bad’: Trump Got the New ‘TIME’ Cover He Wanted — But He’s About to Explode When He Zooms In

Time magazine has unveiled a new Donald Trump cover, but the reception isn’t exactly glowing.

The reveal comes just weeks after the former president publicly complained about how he was portrayed in the first image, and now some think this one might not do him any favors either.

Following the release of the initial cover, which shows the president from an unflattering angle, to say the least, Trump was unhappy with the cover, and he wasted no time taking to Truth Social to complain about it.

TIME magazine published another cover with Donald Trump, and folks think it’s just as unflattering as his last cover. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” he wrote on Oct. 14. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

The 79-year-old neglected to call out the cover for capturing the sagging skin under his neck directly, but he did note the “underneath angles.”

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out,” he added. “What are they doing, and why?”

The latest Time cover was unveiled on Oct. 23, and social media users didn’t think Trump would be any happier with the latest cover.

It features Trump seated at his desk in the Oval Office with an orange face. He placed his hands — which are noticeably lighter than his face — on top of each other blocking the view of his chin and neck. The right side of mouth also appeared to be droopy.

One user replied on X cover, “Will Trump complain about this TIME cover, too?” It also included an AI video remake of the cover featuring Trump looking displeased.

Will Trump complain about this TIME cover too 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DIirTHOdTc — JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) October 23, 2025

The MAGA crowd seemed to like the latest cover compared to the last, but they weren’t very flattering with their comments. “So now he looks like the front end of a bus rather than the back end,” said one person. “He still looks bad,” noted another.

Many noticed that in the new cover, “They even made his hands look larger.” Another joked, “The upset is going to be hilarious.”

Another user on Threads replied, “Trump complained bitterly about the unflattering picture of himself on Time magazine last week. This week’s cover photograph looks like an a—kissing apology from Time owner Marc Benioff.”

Trump hasn’t yet posted about what he thinks of his latest Time cover. But the first had everyone pouring in with memes. Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been trolling Trump for nearly a year, shared a close-up blurred out image of Trump’s neck via his X press office account after POTUS complained about it.