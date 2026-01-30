‘Dementia on Display’: Donald Trump Tells an Embarrassing Story About a ‘Famous Friend’ — and JD Vance Suddenly Feels the Need to Clear His Name

Is something wrong with the president? Donald Trump is not only repeating what he wears, but also the things he says.

What began as a talking point about prescription drug pricing has evolved into a recurring public narrative involving an unnamed, overweight, extremely wealthy “friend,” weight-loss medication, and Trump’s repeated refusal to identify the man. By the time Trump returned to the story during a Jan. 29 Cabinet meeting, many listeners already knew the contours — and online audiences were primed to respond.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump (C-L) speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives as U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright look on in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Jan. 29 retelling followed a familiar script. Trump described a successful friend who uses what he repeatedly called “the fat pill” or “the fat shot” and complained about the cost difference between buying it abroad and in the United States.

“This is where my friend—who’s very successful, I told you—he’s a seriously overweight person. He takes the fat pill, or the fat shot, and he was in London and he said, ‘It costs $87 here. It costs $1,300 in New York. What’s going on?’” Trump said.

He then described the man’s personality and their long relationship. “I knew that—but he put it in a very blunt way. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a crude individual, but smart as hell, made a lot of money. But he just thought it was sort of ridiculous,” Trump continued.

Trump went on to question the effectiveness of the medication. “He happened to be in London and he got the shot—you know, Ozempic, I think, or one of them—and I told him it wasn’t working. It was for him. It didn’t work. And he brought up a good point, but it didn’t work,” he said.

As the room reacted, Vice President J.D. Vance laughed and distanced himself from the description, saying, “He’s not talking about me.”

Trump responded by underscoring the secrecy.“He knows who I’m talking about. He’s going crazy, begs me not to — begs me not to talk about him. No, it’s not that great. Vice president — no — but he begs me not to mention his name,” Trump said.

On Threads, viewers focused less on drug pricing and more on Trump’s language and the repetition of the story itself.

“Narrator: himself in the mirror before he goes to McDonald’s,” one person wrote. “Trump talking about his friend: He’s fat…and a crude individual,” another commented.

“He has no friends-for the lies he tells,” one wrote, while another asked, “Is he the fat friend?” “How repulsive can one person be? The fat shot? Dementia on display,” someone said.

According to his recent physicals, and not what people see, the former reality star is listed at 6 feet 3 inches and about 224 pounds. A doctor’s report from July through October 2025 recorded his blood pressure at 128/74 and described him as in “excellent overall health,” even as disbelief lingered online.

White House officials continue to defend the findings, citing cardiovascular strength and brushing off weight concerns, while fans think he is the friend he keeps talking about.

But some don’t care who he is talking about but just want him to change the subject. “Can we stop doing this? Stop talking about people that have obesity like they are not even humans? It’s f—king gross,” one person wrote.

The Jan. 29 account closely mirrored an earlier version Trump shared on Jan. 16, when he again described a very rich, very powerful, very overweight friend, referenced Ozempic, and cited the same $87 versus $1,300 price comparison.

Viewers noted that Trump appeared in the same blue suit, white shirt, red tie, and flag pin during both January appearances, reinforcing the sense of repetition.

The story first surfaced publicly in May 2025, when Trump shared it while signing an executive order related to prescription drug pricing. That version differed slightly, according to the New York Post.

Trump wore a blue tie instead of red, and the overseas price he cited was $88 rather than $87 — a $1 difference — though the New York price remained $1,300. He also described the friend then as “highly neurotic,” “brilliant,” and stunned by discovering that the same drug, from the same company cost far less abroad.

Across all three tellings, the structure has remained intact: the unnamed friend, the weight-loss drug, the overseas purchase, the sharp price contrast, and the insistence on anonymity.

Trump has given no indication that he plans to retire the anecdote. Instead, it continues to resurface months apart, told with confidence, small variations, and a growing chorus of reactions that now travel just as fast as the story itself.