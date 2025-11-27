‘Can’t Unsee That Monstrosity’: Trump’s ‘New’ Photo Just Ruined Thanksgiving And MAGA Is In Shambles With No Real Way To Defend Him

Donald Trump critics are not letting Thanksgiving deter them from making a brutal mockery of the “president of peace.” In fact, the holiday seems to have inspired a new round of bashing that just so happens to be perfectly themed for the day of feasting.

Thanks to the X account GoGavin, which trolls the real estate developer behind the guise of a Gov. Gavin Newsom comedy decoy, a fake Time magazine cover with Trump’s head edited onto the body of the bird is circulating again.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House on November 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election win as the two political opponents met to discuss policies for New York City, including affordability, public safety, and immigration enforcement. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The account tweeted, “Gobble gobble,” in response to a video of the reality TV star’s bizarre interaction with the poultry during the Nov. 25 turkey pardoning ceremony. Two birds, one named Gobble and the other Waddle, were symbolically spared the fate of landing on someone’s dinner table.

“You are hereby unconditionally pardoned,” said Trump through a demented gurgle meant to mock Gobble’s vocalizations. The businessman then did a strange maneuver, shrugged his shoulders, and created a double chin. The entire moment was met with laughter and applause from those gathered at the White House.

X users, though, quipped things like, “Their necks match perfectly with each other.” “It’s a who wore it better episode on the turkey neck,” a second heckler wrote. GoGavin’s post also contained a photo of someone giving the political figure the middle finger and a meme.

The latter read, “Imagine how good it will feel on that first day the sun comes up and he is no longer president of the United States.” But the jive turkey version of Trump generated the most craze among the anti-MAGA crowd.

When a second X account shared the image, a follower tweeted, “Throw it away to old and tough.” Another person pleaded, “Oh geezes, don’t ruin Thanksgiving.” In the comments of an Instagram post, someone else remarked, “Gawd can’t unsee that monstrosity.”

President Trump claims Time magazine intentionally used the worst photo ever of him on their cover that praised his peace deal



“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” pic.twitter.com/1TvR58Tmev — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 14, 2025

“The Apprentice” showman’s followers felt the sting of ridicule and lashed out. “Lies. Yall suck at memes and its widely known. Loser,” read one clapback. Another critic tweeted, “Trump hasn’t seen your stupid picture. He’s spending time with his beautiful family at his beautiful home.”

Trump was reduced to a public meltdown after an unflattering photo of him landed on the real cover of Time magazine in October. The image was an outdoor portrait that showed the GOP pick looking into oblivion with the clear blue sky as his backdrop and just a peek of the sun shining through his wisps of hair.

TIME's latest cover: Trump's world. President Donald Trump talks to TIME about his efforts to end the war in Gaza. https://t.co/Fy8AaxEVj2 pic.twitter.com/Itu40KCHyw — TIME (@TIME) October 23, 2025

The New York native spilled his frustrations in a Truth Social post. He wrote, “The picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture.”

The publication issued a second cover with a photo of Trump seated behind his desk in the Oval Office. They titled it “Trump’s World.”