‘Scariest Experience of My Life’: Gymnast Simone Biles Faces a Potential Career Setback After a Close Call While Away from Her Husband

Days after an out-of-town trip with her husband, gymnast Simone Biles has been placed on bed rest following a terrifying ordeal.

Biles and NFL star Jonathan Owens celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May, ending the month with a trip to Owens’ hometown in St. Louis.

But their happy milestone has quickly given way to an unexpected setback for the Olympic champion.

Simone Biles alarmed her fans with a recent social media post about her medical emergency that apparently necessitated a trip to a hospital. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images, @simonebiles/Instagram)

On June 6, Biles, 29, took to Instagram to share details after a recent medical emergency that may have her down for weeks.

As a normally private person, the gymnast chose to be vulnerable about what’s going on behind the scenes.

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“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Stories.

She attached a selfie of her arm, which was filled with white and red hospital bracelets.

“This was one of, if not the, scariest experiences of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy at practice,” she continued. “I’ve been in bed resting this week.”

Biles admitted that she was alone since the Indianapolis Colts safety was away training for the upcoming season.

Gymnast Simone Biles suffers tragic accident while husband Jonathan Owens was away at football practice. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

While recovering at their multi-million home in Texas, Biles has received an outpouring of supportive messages and at least three flower bouquets.

She chose not to disclose details about her condition or exactly what happened. However, she promised to share details with her fans and followers at a later date.

“I’ll explain sooner or later, but [shout out] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited or sent flowers, Love y’all,” Biles concluded with three white heart emojis.

Fans online rejoiced in knowing she was OK, while others still expressed concern over what she didn’t share.

“Omg. Get well ASAP, please! Prayers going up for you, Simone,” said one person. Another said, “Glad she’s okay“

The unusually high number alarmed many fans who say a normal resting heart rate for most adults typically falls between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

The 29-year-old later shared an image of herself lying in bed with her cat and dog nearby, revealing that her resting heart rate climbed to 126 beats per minute.

Other remarks include “Get well soon” and “Praying for Simone Biles ! I just saw her 126 bpm at resting. Oh my goodness!!!”

Simone Biles celebrates the opening of her new restaurant with her husband, Jonathan Owens



The Olympian’s ‘Taste of Gold’ spot is located in Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston pic.twitter.com/gIan6VMOd1 — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) March 27, 2026

“Sending well wishes to Simone Biles. Thank goodness she’s resting,” said another supporter.

The reigning Olympic gymnast is no stranger to battling health setbacks and competing through painful injuries, including broken toes.

She was hospitalized previously with kidney stones just hours before the World Championships in 2018.

“Doing it for my team! I’ll be gucci girls!” Biles wrote on X at the time. She was around 21 years old.

nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships



this kidney stone can wait…. 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018

Despite the latest setback, Biles has embraced a very different chapter of life in recent months.

Since stepping away from competition, Biles has undergone a noticeable transformation.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has traded the intense demands of elite gymnastics for a slower pace, spending more time traveling, supporting her husband, and enjoying life outside the gym.

Biles met Owens on the dating app Raya, and they began dating shortly afterward. They married in two separate ceremonies in May 2023.

Since stepping away from competition, Biles has embraced a new chapter centered on travel and life with her husband.

Vacation photos from a 2025 summer trip to Belize sparked widespread speculation as fans noticed her fuller chest.

While some praised the look, others questioned whether cosmetic enhancements fit her petite frame.

The debate also fueled rumors that she may be retiring from gymnastics for good, though Biles has not confirmed any plans and previously said, “Never say never” about a potential return.

She has been open about trying Botox in the past, including a bad experience that convinced her to never do it again.

Fans have followed her new era through social media, where she has shared glimpses of vacations, date nights, and the freedom that comes with not enduring intense training year-round.

