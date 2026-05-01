‘Whaaaaaaaat? That’s Insane’: Simone Biles Sounds Off After Red Carpet Event as She Issues Stern Warning About What’s Next

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts and has earned most of her salary through endorsement deals.

The 29-year-old is side-eyeing the lavish lifestyle after completing her multi-million dollar home with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Now she’s saying she’ll be “staying inside for the foreseeable future.” But fans aren’t quite sure if that’s a joke… or a warning that something’s about to change.

Simone Biles airs out her frustrations with the expensive cost of red carpet styling. (Photo: Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)



‘Do You Know Who You’re Talking To?’: Simone Biles Shuts It Down with Savage Response After Cringeworthy Question

Biles went viral this week after she took to TikTok to explain why she will be “staying inside for the foreseeable future.”

In a video shared on Tuesday, April 28, the young Olympian spoke directly to celebrities, athletes, and influencers with bank accounts like hers. “I just need to know if this is normal, OK?” She added, “Because I know going outside is expensive as f-ck these days. But like, is it this expensive, OK?”

Biles shared that she recently had a glam session for a red carpet event, equipped with a stylist fee, hair and makeup team. “My grand total — any guesses? I’ll wait.”

She paused, then said, “Probably higher than what you’re thinking. … Keep going …”

The gymnast said she ended up paying around $23,000 in total. But now she thinks she might have overspent amid the rising costs of living due to Trump’s Iran War.

@simonebilesowens I will be staying inside for the foreseeable future 🥴 on another note, also kinda wack when they double or triple the price because of your name. this didn’t happen this time but it has before 🤍 my intention isn’t to bash anyone, everyone I work with/have worked with is LOVELY! I’m just curious if this is normal ♬ original sound – Simone Biles

“But I just want to know is that f-cking normal. But baby, if that’s normal, and I get inflation, like, I get prices these days have gone up. But if that’s the new norm, y’all can have it,” Biles said, giving up the idea of spending.

“Y’all will never see me at another event. I’m gonna say my a– right here, where it’s free. Free! OK.”

Biles said she’s been “I’m kind of spiraling since then. Because I see a lot of y’all at events and there’s no way you guys are paying these prices each and every time. Because some of yall be outside for real. But there’s just no way.”

The Olympian has taken a break from gymnastics for two years, but it looks like these red carpet prices had her thinking about returning. She did not reveal which event she was planning for, but joked about wearing a “leotard.”

She quickly changed her mind and said, “Actually no. Yeah, I just won’t go. Please, please, please tell me that that’s not normal. OK, thank you.”

Simone Biles says she spent $23,000 on Stylist, Hair and Makeup Team for Red Carpet Event. Says she will never go to another event.



"Y'all will never see me at another event," pic.twitter.com/coZztIDHxg — Amunet (@freakoutsideofx) April 28, 2026

To clarify her purpose of making the video, Biles added, “And by the way, my intention for this video isn’t so that you guys can go bash people or whatever the case is. There’s no ill intent. I just need to know if this is normal. That’s really it. Because if it is I’m staying inside.”

The gold medalist received some feedback and comments as requested from followers on The Shade Room. “whaaaaaaaat!? omg thats insane,” said one person.

Another explained why her price is that high, saying, “It’s not inflation at all, they’re charging you because of your status and who you are.”

Others left suggestions like Klarna, app which lefts you make monthly payments toward a purchase. Some even recommended that she, “Grab someone in fashion school looking to make a name for themselves!!!”

Someone else had another idea. “Y’all not resourceful enough. Book under your cousin nem’ and when they get to the hotel, “surprise! You styling Simone Biles for only $350.”

“Girl! style yourself,” another declared. “You would do a good job. wow! That’s expensive imo.”

It’s not clear what event is causing Bile heartache about opening her wallet. But it looks like until there is a more cost-effective way to be on the red carpet, Biles may not be on one for a while.

The Met Gala is coming up next week on Monday, May 4. She and her husband, Jonathan Owens, attended last year’s Black Dandyism theme.

However, Biles will be attending this year solo for the “Costume Art” theme, celebrating the spring 2026 exhibition. The event will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The last red carpet event Biles attended was the Laureus World Sports Awards on April 20 in Madrid as an ambassador.

She stepped out as an ambassador in a gold one-shoulder Cong Tri dress by a Vietnamese brand. She also partnered with a U.K. hairstyling company called Papachichi Styles, which was founded by Mary Adekoya.

According to People magazine, she posted a photo to her Instagram story claiming that she was “Getting sewn into [her] dress because it busted.”