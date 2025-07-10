‘She Is the Whole Package’: Simone Biles Attempts to Cover Up In New Vacation Photos Amid Criticism About Her Recent Transformation

Simone Biles seems to have covered up in her latest vacation photos, a stark contrast to last year’s revealing bikini shots.

Now, after facing criticism and rumors of post-Olympics body enhancements, fans are wondering if Simone Biles’ toned-down look is hiding more than just skin.

Simone Biles has covered up in recent vacation photos after bikini shots sparked cosmetic surgery speculation.(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist’s recent Instagram posts with husband Jonathan Owens show a deliberate shift toward more conservative outfits, suggesting the gymnastics icon is responding to the intense scrutiny that erupted online when critics dissected various bikini photos she posted online.

Some believe Biles might have gotten some work done on her chest due to he gymnastics icon’s Instagram feed.

She sparked a frenzy after sharing a few images filled with scenic views, local eats, and laid-back moments from her trip to San Pedro, Belize.

But the most recent image showed Biles in a black mini dress that covered her top half during an evening out with Owens, with the caption “it’s a forever thing baby.”

The comments on both of these recent posts were limited, therefore only a handful of comments were filtered through. The few on each post were encouraging messages like “Class 100%” and “My ppl,” suggesting Biles may be curating her comment sections more carefully amid the heightened attention.

But it was two bikini posts from earlier this week— one in lime green in her story, the other by Fendi on the profile — that had folks taken by surprise.

Zoomed-in screenshots quickly made their rounds online, sparking heavy speculation about possible cosmetic surgery as fans pointed out what they believed were noticeable changes in her appearance.

In response to the buzz surrounding her posts, followers have been vocal in their support and admiration.

“You so fine baby wheeewww,” wrote her NFL safety husband in the comments, while fans chimed in with enthusiastic praise.

A day after the initial bikini shots that set the internet ablaze, Biles’ subsequent posts have featured more conservative styling choices.

In one fishing excursion photo, she opted for daisy duke shorts paired with a full black swimsuit that covered her midsection, captioning the post “catch of the day.”

Many online have quickly pointed out her “Obvious implants,” with one person writing, “but if she did get enhancement I would say she is not going to enter the 28 Olympics.”

In the comment section of a YouTube post, another added, “Changing her body like that would defintely change her finely tuned abilities in her sport.”

A third individual wrote, “One look at that first picture and all doubt whether she got work done is gone. It’s her body so who cares?”

A more positive commentator said, “Good lord her husband is a handsome dude. She is the whole package too!”

People are losing their minds over Simone Biles apparent boob job. (Before in 2022 vs current)



I personally didn't care and think she looks incredible. I only care if she protects women in sports moving forward. pic.twitter.com/8nZIxzRRAY — Tracy Cowley (@tcgoldrush) July 8, 2025

Biles previously has been open about her relationship with cosmetic procedures.

The 28-year-old previously shared a cautionary tale about a negative experience with Botox that ultimately influenced her approach to such treatments.

She described how the procedure caused unexpected facial muscle reactions during gymnastics practice, with her eyebrow involuntarily rising at random moments. The experience was frustrating enough that she declared she would never repeat the treatment.

The timing of the speculation comes as Biles continues to navigate questions about her competitive future.

Having dominated women’s gymnastics in the Paris Olympics and secured her 11th Olympic medal, many assumed she would retire at the peak of her success. However, the gymnastics legend has kept the door open for a potential return to competition, teasing “never say never” when asked about the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though she acknowledged her advancing age in the sport.

Despite the online chatter about her appearance, Biles seems focused on enjoying her well-deserved downtime with Owens.

The speculation surrounding Biles’ appearance reflects broader conversations about body autonomy and the intense scrutiny faced by female athletes, particularly women of color in the public eye. As she continues to share moments from her vacation, her choice to cover up may signal a desire to shift focus away from her physical appearance and back to the joy and love she’s experiencing during this chapter of her life.