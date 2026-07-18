‘People Fail to Understand’: Diddy’s Twin Daughters Draw a Line Between Dad’s Scandals and Their Future While Praising His Influence From Behind Bars

Sean “Diddy” Combs is nearly halfway through his 50-month prison sentence following his 2025 conviction.

All six of Diddy’s children publicly supported him in court and online during the trial: Justin Combs, 32; Christian Combs, 28; Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 19; Chance Combs, 19; and Love Combs, 3.

Now, after years of controversy that reshaped their dad’s image and reputation, his oldest daughters are drawing a hard line between his scandals and their future.

Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, say he is an ‘amazing dad’ and open up about their relationship with him behind bars. (Photos by the_combs_twins/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jessie and D’Lila are stepping out on their own to launch their clothing line, 12TWINTY1, named after their Dec. 21 birthday.

In a July 16 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the girls gushed about their father while discussing the launch of their own business.

ET’s Nischelle Turner asked the 19-year-olds whether they were afraid of opening themselves up to the public.

“No,” D’Lila said. “Because he’s our dad – his press is his own press, our press is our own press. People fail to understand that we are also individuals it’s separate.”

Jessie added, “Also we’ve never like allowed any of that to stop us, we have to keep going and it’s honestly made us just push and work harder because you know we’re not going to stop.”

The girls have maintained a close relationship with their dad despite him being incarcerated since Sept. 2024.

#jessiecombs #dlilacombs #seancombs #12twinty1 ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight @entertainmenttonight Jessie and D'Lila Combs, the 19-year-old twin daughters of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and the late Kim Porter, are sitting down for their first interview since their father's conviction. As they begin to carve out their own path in the public eye with the launch of their clothing line, 12TWINTY1, D'Lila acknowledges the pressures that come with their family. “People fail to understand that we are also individuals," she told our Nischelle Turner. Head to the link in bio to watch the full interview. #diddy

“We definitely are very close and he gives the best advice,” Jessie said. “Also as we said before, like clothing, he’s very, very knowledgeable in that aspect.”

Jessie and D’Lila claim Diddy is “focused on being a better person for his family,” as he continues fighting for an early release.

Both girls described their father as strict but said he was an “amazing dad” while they were growing up

“He’s a black dad. If you know you know. It’s not strict but it’s structure,” D’Lila explained.

Jessie, who agreed, added, “I’m honestly grateful for that because now we’re perfect.”

Turner pointed out that people may question the timing of the launch, given their father’s damaged public image.

D’Lila responded, “We’ve wanted to have a clothing line for many many many years. Now is the time because we are becoming adults.”

The unisex 12TWINTY1 brand launched on July 7, with its debut collection, 777.

The twins built their fashion label around timeless essentials, inclusive sizing, and effortless style. The brand’s mantra, “Made for the mirror. Ready for the world,” reflects the lifelong bond that has shaped both their personal and creative journeys.

The girls are not the first in the family to enter fashion. Their father launched Sean John Clothing in 1998. He sold the brand to Global Brands Group in 2016 after sales declined, then bought it back in 2021. The label has since shut down.

Fashion was also a big part of their mother, Kim Porter’s career. Diddy’s ex, a former runway model and mother of four, died in 2018 of pneumonia.

Porter had a successful career, appearing in magazines and modeling for major global brands, most notably Tommy Hilfiger and Revlon.

“We want to be super models for sure because our mom was the supermodel of the supermodel of the supermodel,” said Jessie.

Fans had mixed reviews from the twins’ interview.

One person skeptical about their responses regarding their father wrote, “He’s starting the PR effort before he leaves using his kids. It’s crazy.”

Someone else wrote, “Of course he will be an angel to his daughters and a devil to anybody else’s daughters!! That’s how rich men are.”

On the flip side, one person said, “Thank god they have each other to lean on. I wish them the best, such beautiful girls.”

Another person typed, “Why should they have to pay for the sins of their father? I wish them well.”

Back in 2023, Diddy paid his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, a $20 million settlement after she filed a lawsuit against him. The next year, a video was leaked of Diddy dragging and kicking his Ventura in a hotel hallway before she could escape on the elevator.

Four months later, Diddy was arrested.

Cassie’s testimony alleging he exercised “complete control” over her life sent fans searching for similar patterns, speculating that he imposed strict rules on the women in his life. Those observations originated on social media and have not been admitted into evidence in court.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged Combs assaulted Cassie and coerced her into sexual encounters with other people for nearly 15 years.

Rapper Kid Cudi also testified that he believes Combs was behind the explosion that destroyed his Porsche after Combs learned he was dating Ventura, an allegation Combs denied.

Combs was sentenced in October 2025 for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. His original three indictments included racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Diddy’s release date was initially set for June 2028, but it was reduced and rescheduled to February 2028 last month.