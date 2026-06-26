‘Diddy Catching Strays!’: JD Vance Continues Disastrous Book Tour — But When He Tried to Show His Hip-Hop Knowledge Things Got Extremely Cringeworthy

Vice President JD Vance has made a career out of saying things that make people cringe, roll their eyes, and reach for their phones.

Once again, he did not disappoint.

On June 25, Vance sat down with Nixon Foundation President Jim Byron at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, to promote his memoir, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” and turned it into one of his most unholy moments on the mic.

US Vice President JD Vance (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



Byron asked about a chapter titled “More Money, More Problems”: “Sort of keying off of that, you title a chapter ‘More Money, More Problems.’ Why does more money sometimes cause more problems?”

Vance’s answer was not what anyone expected.

VP JD Vance: "That's the wisdom of the great Christian theologian P. Diddy, who as we found out in the last couple years is very much not a Christian or a theologian… That will be in an attack ad at some point in the future."



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/3R8hB21b9w — AF Post (@AFpost) June 25, 2026

“Well, I — you know, I’m a millennial, and so I believe that’s the wisdom of the great Christian theologian P. Diddy, who, as we found out over the last couple of years, is very much not a Christian or a theologian. But oh — see, I’m gonna get in trouble for all kinds of things… That will be an attack at some point in the future,” he said.

The crowd laughed. The internet did not.

‘HAHAHA…OH MY’: JD Vance Stepped Into Trump’s Spotlight and Got the Same Cold Treatment — and His Wife’s Reaction Revealed Just How Bad It Was



‘Run Usha, Run’: JD Vance Pulls His Pregnant Wife Into Bizarre Iran War Defense as One Line Has People Saying He Can’t Let Her Have the Final Say

What makes it worse: Vance got the attribution wrong. It was The Notorious B.I.G. — not Diddy — who coined “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997. Diddy merely appeared on the remix.

A Certified Platinum Throwback 🔥



Mo Money Mo Problems – The Notorious B.I.G, Mase & Diddy (1997) pic.twitter.com/0l8Rq4MIc4 — Rhythmnreality (@rhythmnreality) April 3, 2026

Social media erupted.

“That’s a weird thing to say, because Biggie is the one who actually coined the phrase with his song ‘mo money, mo problems.’ So he just unnecessarily linked himself to a vile human for no reason at all. I guess that’s his thing,” one person tweeted.

“It’s weird to hear JD speak about his boss’s bestie that way,” one user wrote, posting photos of President Donald Trump and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 25, 2026

“Diddy catching strays from JD Vance was not on my 2026 bingo card,” one stated. Someone else declared, “JD is neither as clever or funny as he thinks he is,” and another called him, “So cringe.”

“Which is crazy, because baby oil will definitely stain the upholstery,” an X user joked, referencing the gag about him and a love for couches.

“‘Let HE who hasn’t RAW DOGGED A PORN STAR AFTER THE BIRTH OF HIS 5TH CHILD WITH HIS 3RD WIFE CAST THE FIRST STONE’ donald JOHN trump 8:7,” one posted as a meme.

wow. — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 25, 2026

Many really nailed the “Hillbilly Elegy” author.

“That moment when you realize JD Vance’s 2028 hopes were f—ked even if the Iran War never happened,” some snapped. Others went to the facts, stating, “P diddy didn’t even say that … @JDVance loves sexually deviant men so much he linked himself to one for no reason.”

What Vance apparently missed: Diddy does identify as a Christian. Though sentenced to four years and two months in prison, Combs has a documented faith life.

In 1997, he conceived a full gospel album titled “Thank You” alongside Bishop Hezekiah Walker and producer Stevie J.

His secular catalog includes gospel-infused tracks like “Best Friend,” “I’ll Be Missing You,” and “Closer To God.”

A 1999 TIME profile documented his worship at the Pentecostal Love Fellowship Tabernacle.

Bishop T.D. Jakes also maintains links to the Grammy winner.

However, he distanced himself when allegations surrounding the music mogul dominated headlines and his own name became part of the public conversation.

At FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, Combs is leaning into his faith. He enrolled in the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program — an intensive initiative that can cut a sentence by up to a year.

He also landed a work assignment as a chaplain’s assistant, spending his days in the prison’s chapel library, CBS News reported.

Clearly, Vance has never heard Donnie McClurkin’s chart-topping song, “We Fall Down.” Perhaps the vice president should acquaint himself with that concept — because he keeps falling, and the getting-up part is looking hard.

This is far from the first time he said something awkward.

Once, he compared his wife’s importance to a Pakistani general’s in the same breath. Another time, he told his conservative friends, they shouldn’t have to apologize for “being white.”

Also, the “Communion” book tour has been just as rough. Critics called it political positioning dressed in prayer clothes.

In one excerpt, Vance credited Erika Kirk for convincing his wife to have their fourth child — a moment readers found more calculating than touching.

Then came the viral knee pat during his wife’s podcast, an exchange was so stiff it made people genuinely uncomfortable.

Those moments make the Diddy slip feel like a warm-up act. For “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance pocketed $8 million. “Communion” likely paid more. Add a vice presidency on top of that.

His own chapter title may be his truest confession: “More Money. More Problems.”