‘When You’re In Love … You Don’t Want to Disappoint Them’: Cassie Testifies How Diddy Controlled Her with His Strict Rules, Fans Point to His Exes Kim Porter, Yung Miami and Others as Proof

As Casandra “Cassie” Ventura took the stand this week in the federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, her emotional testimony revealed a disturbing pattern of control that extended far beyond their public image as a power couple.

The R&B singer has alleged that during their decade-long relationship, Combs exercised “complete control” over nearly every aspect of her life, from her career and finances to her appearance and personal choices.

Fans believe they see similarities between the way Sean Combs allegedly made Cassie Ventura style herself and his other girlfriends. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Since the second day of the trial introduced Ventura’s testimony on May 13, social media users have been connecting the dots between her experience and patterns observed across Combs’ other relationships.

Fans have scrutinized photographs and public appearances of women linked to the music mogul over the years, looking for similar signs of control that might validate Ventura’s claims about specific rules he imposed.

“Can we discuss the white nails please … just why?… From his mum, Lori Harvey, Naomi Campbell, Yung Miami, Kim … the list goes on,” one person tweeted.

Another X user wrote, “He makes them wear white nails to signify that they belong to him. Young Miami had them too and so did Cassie.”

“When you’re in love with someone you don’t want to disappoint them,” Ventura testified on Tuesday, The New York Times reported, explaining why she participated in what Combs allegedly called “freak-offs” — drug-fueled sex sessions with male sex workers that she claims he orchestrated and recorded.

These sessions, which she described as lasting from 36 hours to as long as four days, became so frequent that they “took a big chunk of my life,” sometimes occurring on a nearly weekly basis.

Many on social media pointed out a curious trend similar to the white nails pattern. Several of Diddy’s past flames have been spotted sporting identical necklace charms.

“Fans noticed that every woman Diddy used to date wears a shark tooth necklace. Yung Miami was seen wearing the same necklace in her last interview,” My Mixtapez tweeted. The pendant actually appears to be more like a wolf’s canine tooth.

The tooth necklace has been seen on the necks of Cassie, Yung Miami, and Diddy’s ex Kim Porter. Another ex, Jennifer Lopez, can be seen wearing a similar on in the music video for her song, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Cassie also testified that he wanted her to call him the same thing she called her abuelo, prompting people to flood the internet and discover an image of Ventura wearing a “Pop Pop” necklace, with social media users pointing out the disturbing nature of his alleged request.

Cassie Ventura, with the weight of "Pop Pop" on her neck. https://t.co/P1kgtkWWPu — 🧑‍⚖️ The Diddy Docket (@diddydocket) May 15, 2025

“Diddy had Cassie calling him pop pop cause he asked what she called her grandfather… oh his mind is so sick,” wrote one commenter.

Cassie Ventura testified in court that Sean Combs asked her to call him the same name she called her grandfather. (X: @innercitypress/ Instagram/ @cassie )

Another observation making the rounds online connected Ventura’s testimony on Wednesday, May 14, about her health issues to the control tactics and insistence that she sleep with multiple people, multiple times a day for multiple days in a week.

“Cassie testified that Diddy’s ‘Freak-Offs’ caused her serious health issues, including UTIs and mouth sores,” one person noted.

A particularly troubling pattern appears to be Combs allegedly having women in his life carry firearms for him. Ventura testified that she was forced to carry a gun despite having no experience with weapons.

“I was handed one. We were going to a club [gig] in downtown L.A. I just remember we took mushrooms, and I was, like, really high. I was handed the gun just to hold in my bag, but I was freaking out the whole time [that] it was going to go off,” she testified, recalling feeling “terrified” while carrying the weapon for up to an hour and a half, according to Page Six.

This testimony echoes allegations from a lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., which claims that years earlier, Jennifer Lopez had played a similar role during her relationship with Combs (1999-2001).

According to Forbes, Jones alleged Lopez “carried the firearm into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual” during the infamous nightclub shooting incident that eventually ended their relationship. These parallel accounts suggest a pattern of Combs using the women in his life to hold weapons, potentially to shield himself from legal consequences.

Combs’ romantic history spans decades, featuring notable relationships with celebrity figures. In the early 1990s, he dated fashion designer Misa Hylton, with whom he shares son Justin. His on-and-off relationship with model Kim Porter from 1994 to 2007 resulted in three children — son Christian and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James — and he adopted her son Quincy.

After Ventura (2007-2018), Combs dated Lori Harvey in 2019 and rapper Yung Miami from 2021 to 2024. In 2022, he welcomed daughter Love with Dana Tran.

Ventura’s lawsuit against Combs, filed in November 2023, settled for $20 million within a day of her filing. With her ex facing 15 years to life in prison if convicted, Ventura expressed her reasons for speaking out: “I can’t carry this anymore. I can’t carry the shame, the guilt.”