‘Pathetic Crybaby’: Trump Tries to Humiliate His Rivals with Bizarre Meme, But One Brutal Detail He Somehow Missed Blows the Joke Apart and Drags His Most Painful Loss Back Into the Spotlight 

An image meant to poke fun at political rivals ended up reviving the one subject President Donald Trump has spent years trying to rewrite.

Trump’s AI-generated meme depicted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris wearing red MAGA hats stitched with the words, “I Lost to Trump.”

But the joke quickly backfired as critics pointed out that Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, the very contest Trump has never accepted and continues to falsely claim Democrats stole from him. The episode underscores how the outcome of the nearly six-year-old contest remains central to both his political messaging and his administration’s efforts to expand federal oversight of elections.

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

The latest chapter in the dispute arrives as Trump prepares to once again thrust the 2020 election into the national spotlight.

The president is expected to deliver a nationally televised speech Thursday night claiming newly declassified intelligence reveals foreign plans to interfere in the 2020 election, reviving allegations that courts, election officials, ballot audits and members of his own first administration have repeatedly rejected for lack of evidence.

The timing prompted critics to argue that Trump’s latest social media salvo reflected an enduring fixation on the election he lost rather than an offhand joke.

Some observers fact-checked the meme in real time.

One widely shared response stated: “Joe Biden never lost to Trump. He defeated Trump in the 2020 election.”

Another commenter argued the post reflected misplaced priorities, writing, “The president is a weak sniveling baby. Trump spends his time searching for AI-generated pictures to rage-bait instead of working for the people of this country.”

Others viewed the image as further evidence that Trump remains consumed by Biden more than a year after the Democrat left office.

“He’s obsessed with Biden. He’s probably jealous because Biden worked with Obama, and we all know how much Trump is in love with Obama,” one person wrote.

One commenter argued the meme ignored key election results that favored Democrats.

“And… Didn’t Hillary win the popular vote?? Just like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did along side their electoral win in 2020?” the commenter wrote.

Some commenters expressed increasing frustration with Trump’s behavior.

“Trump is the world’s biggest f—king loser. What a pathetic crybaby. Can’t focus for one second on running the country, has to keep doing this sh-t. It’s the most sad display of a small man there has ever been on such a big stage,” one post said.

Another argued: “Guy has done nothing but b-tch and moan about rigged elections since the 2016 GOP primary. In that time, he’s lost one election — ONE — and he can’t stop saying it’s rigged, and all because he couldn’t patiently wait for results so he kept jumping the gun nor admit he was wrong.”

Meanwhile, Trump announced on Truth Social that he “will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” but did not initially disclose the topic.

According to White House officials who spoke to MS NOW, Trump plans to argue that foreign interference played a direct role in the 2020 election. CIA Director John Ratcliffe, acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will join him.

Trump has maintained since losing the 2020 election that widespread fraud cost him victory.

However, officials have presented no credible evidence showing that fraud changed the outcome.

Dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies challenging election results across multiple states were overwhelmingly rejected. Numerous courts, ballot audits and Trump’s own first-term Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud or vote-machine manipulation, while federal, state and local election officials described the election as “the most secure in American history.”

Administration officials said Trump plans to discuss what the White House considers vulnerabilities in voting machines that could permit foreign cyber intrusion and newly declassified intelligence related to the 2020 election.

Election officials, however, have repeatedly said they are confident voting systems are secure and that no evidence has emerged showing foreign intrusions altered election results.

Critics and election experts say Trump has used such claims as a pretext to expand federal oversight of elections, including deploying federal election monitors, and to pursue voting restrictions they argue could disenfranchise some eligible voters.

The White House has also formed a task force to investigate aspects of the 2020 election, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the effort.

Intelligence assessments released after the election concluded there were no indications that any foreign actor altered “any technical aspect” of the vote. The assessment found Russia conducted influence operations intended to boost Trump’s candidacy and undermine confidence in the election, while China ultimately decided against operations aimed at changing the outcome and Iran pursued influence efforts intended to weaken Trump’s campaign.