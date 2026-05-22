‘We Told You So’: Kamala Harris Eyes 2028 Comeback As Democrats Release Humiliating, Error-Riddled Report on Her 2020 Loss with One Jaw-Dropping Omission

A new analysis of why then-Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump is in itself a glaring example of why Democrats are having such trouble with voters and within the party as a whole, and comes as Harris is apparently considering another run for office in 2028.

The Democratic National Committee finally released the 192-page report months later on Thursday, May 21, after it was submitted to the group back in December, even as DNC Chair Ken Martin admitted his reservations and the analysis’ shortfalls.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

It’s riddled with omissions, errors, and factual inconsistencies, and it’s also unclear who even wrote the so-called autopsy on the Democrats’ 2024 campaign, although several news outlets are reporting Democratic consultant Paul Rivera is the author.

The overall takeaway from the report is essentially that the Biden campaign did not set Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, up for success, ABC News reported.

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According to the analysis, “the White House did not effectively support [Harris] over three and a half years to improve her standing before the candidate switch.”

Harris replaced Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket with just over three months to go until the 2024 election, after Biden exhibited cognitive challenges at a critical debate with Trump in June and struggled to articulate resonant messages for voters. Trump had been running his presidential campaign for three years, almost since he lost the 2020 election.

Critics point to glaring oversights that were left out of the report, including one of the biggest, Israel’s war on Gaza, which Biden and Harris supported unwaveringly even as a genocide unfolded in Gaza, leaving thousands dead, the territory in ruins, and a deadly famine in its wake.

They also cited factual errors, such as an assertion that Midwestern states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, “had consistently and reliably voted for Democratic candidates,” which of course is not true because all three voted for Trump in 2016, according to Al Jazeera.

Democrats also won three governorships in 2024, but the report said they won two.

Martin said he felt pressure to release the report as activists’ demands grew louder.

“I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards. I don’t endorse what’s in this report, or what’s left out of it. I could not in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it,” Martin said in a statement, Aljazeera reported.

“But transparency is paramount. So, today I am releasing the report as I received it, in its entirety, unedited and unabridged – with annotations for claims that couldn’t be verified.”

Of course, social media exploded after the DNC released the report with finger-pointing and the blame game making the rounds.

“The major oversight @AOC was not listening to Black voters who knew better, and who are now having to repeatedly say WE TOLD YOU SO,” X user William S Goldborough commented above a clip of New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez criticizing the report for its omission of the role Harris’ silence on the Gaza genocide played in her campaign’s outcome.

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Another pointed out, “It’s not in the report because the authors of that report consider it to be off the table to have held any other position on it. And that is itself a whole problem. The authors need to be identified and ran out of town. They should never work in politics again.”

This X user chimed in, “What’s stunning is the party’s need for an autopsy in the first place. They let themselves and their positions be defined by the Republicans, and they made fringe social issues the only real definable positions they were fighting for…Harris never stood a chance.”

A Threads user jumped into the fray, pointing out Harris never had a chance based on Democrats’ lack of a clear, concise message to voters, among other glaring issues.

“6 million stayed home; Racism & sexism were factors. Numerous studies shown both overt & covert racism & sexism can play a role in voters’ preferences. As a woman with both African-American and Asian heritage, Harris was certainly disadvantaged by these biases and bigotries. Nevertheless, our research and analysis lead to the conclusion that sexism and racism were not the top reasons for Harris’s loss,” Threads user poetreevines proclaimed.

X user Maria Angelini disagreed, “Don’t be ridiculous. She can’t win—no woman can. And if you continue to try to make a statement instead of try to win an election, we will lose again. We put Trump in office. We failed to support Biden. He would’ve won.”

And still more piled on, with some blaming Harris herself.

“She was a terrible candidate. She spent over $1.5 billion dollars and still lost. She bears the blame.”

Amid this disastrous report and its lack of substantive analysis and policy positions for the party going forward, Sky News reports that Harris has quietly started hiring staffers as rumors about whether she’ll make another run for the White House increase.