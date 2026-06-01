‘He Must Be Stopped!’: Trump Needs the World to See His New AI White House Fantasy — But Hillary Clinton Has Other Plans, Ruins the Whole Thing with One Photo and the Internet Explodes

President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated vision of what he hopes the White House will look like after a sweeping renovation project. But within hours, two photos from Hillary Clinton began generating even more attention online, with critics arguing her post captured something far more revealing about the president’s controversial plans.

The clash between the two May 30 viral images comes as Trump’s ambitious White House ballroom project faces mounting political, legal and financial obstacles.

Trump points fingers at Clinton to divert from growing Epstein scandal. (Credit: Getty Images)

A Senate parliamentarian has blocked Republicans from quietly pushing through $1 billion in ballroom-related security funding, federal courts continue reviewing challenges to the project, and lawmakers remain divided over whether taxpayers should help fund the extensive bunker and above-ground security infrastructure Trump says is necessary to complete what has become one of the signature construction projects of his second term.

The latest setback arrived when Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that a provision directing $1 billion to the U.S. Secret Service for ballroom-related security could not remain in Republicans’ budget reconciliation package without being subject to a 60-vote threshold.

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The ruling immediately drew celebration from Democrats who have spent months attacking the project.

“The American people shouldn’t spend a single dime on Trump’s gold-plated ballroom boondoggle. That’s why in a bill where Republicans are ignoring the needs of working America and instead attempting to funnel a billion dollars into Trump’s Louis XIV-style ballroom and throw tens of billions more at two lawless agencies, Democrats are fighting back,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump unveils rendition of the DRONE PORT he is constructing on the top of the White House ballroom



This is a NATIONAL SECURITY project, judges must be stopped from trying to block it! pic.twitter.com/N5UrcE9NdJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2026

“While we expect Republicans to change this bill to appease Trump, Democrats are prepared to challenge any change to this bill. We cannot let Republicans waste our national treasure on a mission of chaos and corruption while turning a blind eye to the needs of the American people,” the Oregon Democrat said.

The funding battle has become especially important because Trump’s security plans extend far beyond the ballroom itself.

According to reports, White House officials have been lobbying Republicans to approve the funding in part because they do not want private donors financing sensitive security infrastructure.

The proposed security package reportedly includes two major components: an underground bunker and above-ground defensive features including bulletproof glass, a concealed drone facility and rocket-launching capabilities.

Trump inadvertently helped spotlight those plans on Saturday when he shared an AI-generated image depicting the proposed drone installation.

The image quickly attracted attention online.

The DronePort on the roof of the White House Ballroom! President DONALD J. TRUMP



( TruthSocial: May 30 2026, 4:57 PM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/P4QDzUyDP8 — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 30, 2026

Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote: “Trump posts an image of his “drone port” on top of the White House, which raises the question of who they’re planning to drone in and around DC.”

But if Trump’s post generated questions, Clinton’s response generated far more discussion.

Sharing a photograph showing demolition work at the White House complex, the former secretary of state posted: “This is what Trump’s done to the people’s house: A third of it is rubble. Another third is a cage match. What a metaphor.”

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Social media users were commenting in the thousands. One simple response read, “He must be stopped.”

The image spread widely as critics argued it offered a stark visual representation of the controversy surrounding the project.

The dispute extends well beyond social media.

This is what Trump's done to the people's house:



A third of it is rubble.



Another third is a cage match.



What a metaphor. pic.twitter.com/0JKCj5prXF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2026

President Trump has made the ballroom one of his most closely watched priorities and has repeatedly argued that recent security incidents demonstrate why the project must move forward.

This week he shared a legal filing from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and other Justice Department officials that cited a recent shooting near the White House as evidence supporting the project.

“Without the construction of this great Project, the President cannot safely conduct the business of the United States,” the filing stated, according to the Washington Post.

“This is a terrible, tremendously harmful case to the United States of America, and all it stands for!”

The administration has increasingly framed the ballroom as a national security necessity rather than simply an architectural expansion. Blanche has argued that reconstruction of the East Wing, including the ballroom, kitchen facilities and secure areas, has become even more urgent following recent shootings near the White House complex.

Yet courts have continued to slow parts of the project.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon twice sided with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, ordering a halt to above-ground construction until Congress authorizes the project. Although an appeals court temporarily paused that ruling, legal arguments are scheduled to continue.

Trump has responded aggressively to those standing in the project’s path.

Leon became the target of repeated criticism from the president, who labeled him an “out of control Trump Hating, Washington, D.C. District Court Judge.”

“I have a lot of unfriendly judges,” Trump said. “Somehow we seem to get by, but they’re not good people.”

The president also turned his attention toward MacDonough after she blocked the funding provision.

“Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats — So why has she not been replaced?” Trump wrote.

“Get smart and tough Republicans, or you’ll all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought possible!”

Meanwhile, nearly 150 Democratic lawmakers have joined the legal fight, filing a court brief arguing that Congress alone controls federal property and that Trump lacks authority to demolish or rebuild portions of the White House complex without explicit approval.

“The President cannot undertake any construction at the White House — much less demolish one of its wings — without clear authorization from Congress, as well as an appropriation of funds to do so,” the lawmakers argued, according to CBS News.

Additional ethics groups and preservation organizations have also entered the dispute, warning that private donations funding a massive White House construction project create potential conflicts of interest and constitutional concerns.

Even some Republicans appear hesitant about the funding request.

Last week, Republican Sen. John Kennedy acknowledged the project’s biggest obstacle may no longer be Senate procedure.

“This one is not the parliamentarian’s fault is my understanding,” Kennedy told reporters, according to WIRED. “It’s the votes aren’t there, plainly and simply.”