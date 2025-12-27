‘Dad’s Going to Be 78 When the Kid Turns 18’: Karoline Leavitt Announces Second Pregnancy with Husband but Critics Can’t Get Past One Uncomfortable Detail

Karoline Leavitt’s been busy, and not just at the White House.

The 28-year-old just announced to the public that she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are upgrading from a family of three to a family of four. But the announcement — which most would consider as joyful — wasn’t met with total support.

Karoline Leavitt announces she and her husband are welcoming a baby girl. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

‘Forgot to Smooth Out His Hands’: Karoline Leavitt’s Family Photo Sparks Suspicion — Fans Say Her Husband Looks One Age and His Hand Looks Another

On Dec. 26, Leavitt delivered the news with a carousel post on Instagram. She shared four images. The first was of her smiling and holding her swelling belly next to a Christmas tree. The second picture was a sonogram and a shirt that reads “Baby Sis,” which was Leavitt confirming that her second child would be a girl. The third showed her husband holding and kissing their 1-year-old son, Nicholas “Niko” Riccio Jr, and the fourth was a picture of her son holding a bear with a shirt that says “I’m the big brother.”

In the caption she wrote, “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026.”

She added, “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family, and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother.”

She saved space towards the end of the caption to show gratitude to her boss President Donald J. Trump.

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House,” she wrote.

“2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!”

Although Leavitt and many of her supporters seem excited, some people took it as an opportunity to make jokes about her and her husband’s 32-year age gap.

One person making this joke said, “Dad’s going to be 78 when the kid turns 18. How f-cking weird is that?”

Another person using a similar reference wrote, “You and grandpa are having another?”

Someone else also typed, “When you’re closer in age to your kids than your husband…”

Leavitt’s probably heard it all by now about gap between her and her husband’s ages.

But instead of responding to the comments, she simply blocks it out and ignores it with no response — which is very opposite to what she does on a day to day at her job defending Trump and going toe to toe with White House reporters.

She has spoken out about their age difference in an interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

During their Feb. 21 chat, she explained that the two met during Leavitt’s congressional campaign in New Hampshire in 2022. She was a speaker at their mutual friend’s event, and Riccio happened to be there as well.

She said, “We met. We were acquainted as friends and then we fell in love.”

When Kelly asked if there were any hesitation because of her real estate developer husband’s age she said, “Of course. I mean it’s very atypical love story, but he’s incredible. He is my greatest supporter, he’s my best friend, and he’s my rock. He’s built a very successful business himself. So now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

Riccio and Leavitt have been married since January.