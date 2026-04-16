‘Drunk?’: Bessent Visibly Squirms as Reporters Corner Him About Trump — Then Unleashes a Stuttering Spiral That Derails the Entire Briefing

One of the most visible executives of President Donald Trump took a page out of his book with a shocking slip-up in front of the press.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s dynamic with Trump has quickly taken on a familiar tone—one part loyalty, one part careful navigation. While Bessent has publicly aligned himself with Trump’s economic vision, his remarks often carry a measured edge, suggesting he’s aware of the tightrope that comes with staying in Trump’s orbit.

The relationship appears less like a traditional adviser role and more like a balancing act, where praise, positioning, and self-preservation all seem to be in play.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spirals as he slips up and fails to correct himself mid-speech. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘Sad. He’s Not Qualified’: Pete Hegseth Under Fire After a Late-Night Bombshell Shakes the Pentagon — And The Timing Feels Anything But Random

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stood before reporters in the White House to brief the press on the state of the economy, but when he delved into foreign policy, he sounded uninformed and befuddled.

Bessent, 63, was questioned about when Americans can expect gasoline prices to drop back below $3 per gallon on average nationally. He used his answer to acknowledge Trump, 79, before trying to explain the impact the Iran war has had on the gas pump.

“President Trump said this morning that he thinks we’re nearing the end,” Bessent stated, referring to the American commander in chief’s hope that the military conflict with Iran is “very close to over” amid a fragile ceasefire between the two nations.

The Treasury Secretary continued his stuttering response, “The U.S. kept their side on the ceasefire. We’ve stopped firing. The ‘Strait of Vermouth’ has not been completely reopened. So we will see, and I’m optimistic that during the summer, we will see gas with a three in front of it sooner rather than later.”

Gas costs in America and around the world have been directly affected by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Either way, viewers suspect Bessent was unaware of the actual name of the vital waterway, or he may have had an alcoholic beverage on his mind. Especially after mispronouncing the name of the channel between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which opened the door for jokes to write themselves on the internet.

Folks had a field day adding to the playful banter that the Yale University graduate was drinking vermouth moments before stepping to the microphone.

“TF that have to do with Vermouth?!? Stay on target,” someone wrote on Threads in response to Bessent accidentally renaming the Strait of Hormuz after fortified wine.

“He didn not make a “V” sound when he said Hormuz. He did lisp the “-uz” a bit,” noted a second person, while a third said, “I heard ‘Hormuth’ — good grief y’all got issues.”

“Ha ha. Bessent is James Bond. Of course, he called it Vermouth. I’m even more impressed,” added one jokester.

Bessent also caught direct blowback when one critic expressed, “This guy is an idiot. Why are they letting him talk? He has nothing to add to this.”

Trump’s other top officials were further put on blast as many jumped at the chance to connect Bessent’s on-air botch to another Cabinet member who has a reputation for being a hard drinker, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth, 45, became the face of alcoholism memes after accusations surfaced in 2024 claiming that his former Fox News colleagues often smelled alcohol on his breath during the filming of the “Fox & Friends Weekend” show.

The Democrats’ X account quote-tweeted a clip of Bessent’s gaffe along with a photo of a wide-eyed, open-mouthed Hegseth with a simple caption, “Vermouth?”

“Is this whole administration drunk, high, and demented?” one person wondered, leading others to name-drop the likes of Marco Rubio and Kash Patel, who have all seemingly been caught under the influence at a public event.

The wisecracks kept coming. “Hahahaha. He is as uncomfortable as he deserves to be,” one person chimed in. Yet another commenter posted, “I feel like his drink of choice is a Manhattan, and he had one right before this press conference.”

Since Trump and his team took over the federal government in January 2025, moments of embarrassment have become a regular occurrence for Trump 2.0. Cabinet members like Bessent and Hegseth constantly provide their detractors with fodder for mockery.

Meanwhile, Trump’s tendency to fall asleep in meetings, his struggles to walk straight, and his rambling speeches are drawing significant scrutiny from the public. Plus, his handling of the war with Iran, and its effect on Americans’ cost of living, have driven “The Art of the Deal” author’s approval numbers below 40 percent in many opinion polls.