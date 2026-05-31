‘Let’s Get Into This’: Jesse Watters Torched a Democrat’s Personal Life on Fox — Then Fans Dug Up a Relationship Bombshell He Thought Was Forgotten

Jesse Watters has built a reputation as one of cable news’ most combative personalities.

Whether he is mocking political opponents, questioning people’s intelligence, or taking shots at their personal lives, the Fox News host rarely misses an opportunity to throw a punch.

Critics have long accused him of being more interested in humiliation than debate, a tactic that once again landed him in hot water.

Jesse Watters’ attempt to mock a Texas Democrat’s private life sparked backlash from viewers who accused the Fox News host of crossing the line and obsessing over masculinity. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

This time, his target was Texas Democrat James Talarico, and many viewers felt Watters crossed a line.

The latest controversy erupted during the May 28 episode of Fox News’ “The Five,” where Watters turned his attention to Talarico, a Democratic state representative who is expected to challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a closely watched Senate race.

What began as a discussion about Talarico’s alleged veganism quickly evolved into an attack on his personal life and questions about his sexuality.

Watters, referring to the Democrat as “Tala-freako,” pointed out that Talarico is 37 years old and unmarried before bringing up the politician’s longtime girlfriend.

The host joked, “He’s also 37 and not married. Let’s get into this. He says, just recently, that he has a girlfriend. And they’ve been together for four years. And he called her his best friend, and she was his rock.”

Adding, “And he’s not revealing her identity because he wants to respect her privacy and keep her safe during the campaign.”

The Fox host went further by joking about whether there would be a future “coming-out party” if Talarico wins office.

The comments immediately generated backlash online, with many critics accusing Watters of using sexuality as a political weapon while attempting to portray Talarico as somehow less masculine.

Facebook readers wasted little time firing back.

“Only one ‘man’ in this photo is wearing makeup,” one commenter wrote. Another person added, “Its always the dog that barks the loudest.” A third user wrote, “U can tell who they are scared of with who they attack.”

Someone else echoed the same sentiment, writing, “U can tell who they are scared of with who they attack.” Another commenter posted, “It’s so crazy how obsessed with ‘manliness’ and the image of it that they are. Like little insecure teenage boys.”

“Watter’s having emotional meltdown and I think projecting,” one last critic stated.

For many observers, the remarks were not surprising. Watters has spent much of the past several months promoting his now-infamous “rules for men,” a list of behaviors he says real men should avoid.

The segment first gained traction on March 19 and continued through May.

During one appearance, Watters declared that men should not drink from straws because the pursing of the lips looks “very effeminate.” He also suggested men should avoid eating soup in public, crossing their legs, drinking milkshakes, waving with two hands, having a male best friend, and even Photoshopping pictures.

Fox News later sent a producer to Capitol Hill to ask male politicians whether they followed Watters’ guidelines.

While Watters insisted the segment was intended as humor, critics argued it revealed an unusual obsession with masculinity and rigid gender stereotypes. Those same criticisms resurfaced after his comments about Talarico.

The Texas Democrat is hardly the first public figure to find himself in Watters’ crosshairs.

Earlier this year, the Fox personality attempted to ridicule California Gov. Gavin Newsom after excerpts from the governor’s book tour interview went viral. Newsom openly discussed struggling with dyslexia and scoring 960 on the SAT. Conservatives seized on the comments as evidence of intellectual weakness.

But critics argued the attack boomeranged when it invited comparisons to President Donald Trump, whose own reading ability and public speaking skills have long been scrutinized. Social media users quickly resurfaced clips of Trump boasting about his reading comprehension, appearing to fall asleep during meetings, and stumbling through speeches.

Watters also recently faced criticism from some MAGA supporters after discussing Barron Trump’s reported dating life during an episode of “Primetime.” The host detailed reports about the president’s youngest son allegedly shutting down a floor of Trump Tower for a date and joked about what may have happened during the evening. Some viewers felt the discussion was inappropriate and called for disciplinary action against the host.

Interestingly, Watters may not be the best person to weigh in on anyone else’s personal life. He met his second wife, Emma DiGiovine, when she was an associate producer on his Fox News show. Their relationship led to the end of his first marriage in 2019. He later drew criticism after revealing on air that he deflated DiGiovine’s car tires so he could offer her a ride home.

The latest controversy has reignited debate about Watters’ brand of commentary. Fans see him as a blunt truth-teller. Critics argue he increasingly relies on personal attacks instead of debating policy.

In trying to scrutinize James Talarico’s private life, Watters may have ended up putting the spotlight on himself. Rather than raising questions about the Texas Democrat, the segment left many viewers wondering why the Fox News host was so focused on someone else’s personal affairs.