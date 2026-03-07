‘Wild Maury Povich Episode’: Three Women in Trump’s Inner Circle Announce Pregnancies — and Dr. Oz’s Strange Prediction Suddenly Looks Less Like a Joke

Three women tied to Donald Trump’s administration have announced pregnancies within weeks of each other following Dr. Mehmet Oz’s joke about a rise in “Trump babies.”

The timing of the baby announcements drew attention, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expecting her second child, Katie Miller expecting their fourth, and JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, also sharing recently that she is pregnant.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) gestures toward Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz (C) as (L-R) AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. look on in the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is announcing a deal with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to lower U.S. prescription drug prices. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Erika is Going to be Devastated’: Usha Vance Announces Pregnancy as Clip of JD Vance’s ‘Secret Family’ Remark Explodes Online

The most recent announcement came The latest baby news came from the Vance household. Usha Vance, 40, shared that she is expecting the couple’s fourth child, a baby boy due in late July.

“We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!” Usha wrote in an Instagram post shared last week.

Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, 34, revealed she is expecting the couple’s fourth child in a cheeky New Year’s Eve Instagram post featuring a photo of herself and Stephen at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In the image, Katie cradled her baby bump, with the pregnancy announcement becoming public on New Year’s Day 2026.

Days earlier, Leavitt, 28, announced she was pregnant with her second child with her 60-year-old husband, Nicolas Riccio, sharing the news the day after Christmas 2025. She revealed she is expecting a baby girl, due in May.

The proximity of the announcements alone was enough to keep social media busy, dissecting Dr. OZ’s bold claim about the future.

“But it turns out that it’s about one in three families, a much higher number, that don’t have the number of babies they desire. They’re underbabied,” OZ stated at an Oct. press conference. “So this president committed to address that during the campaign and he is delivering on that today in a way I don’t think anyone thought was possible.”

The head of Medicare and Medicaid Services quipped plans to lower the cost of infertility drugs because “They’re going to be a lot of Trump babies. I think that’s probably a good thing.”

Other doctors who don’t work under Trump’s administration explained that shared environments can play a role in decision-making, particularly when women feel supported at work.

According to the Daily Mail, one OB-GYN noted that visible encouragement and flexibility can influence timing, while another specialist described pregnancy clusters as a form of social mirroring—less about ideology, more about comfort and readiness.

Leavitt, who returned to work days after giving birth to her first child, has been open about that support, calling expecting a child the “closest thing to Heaven on Earth” in an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

In a separate interview with Fox News Digital in December 2025, Leavitt added, “Nearly all my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children, so we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever.”

After Vance’s announcement, Leavitt publicly congratulated her, writing, “Congratulations to our great Vice President and lovely Second Lady Usha Vance.”

The announcement landed months after JD Vance’s past comments about encouraging higher birth rates in the United States, according to Newsweek.

Miller’s pregnancy was revealed more subtly, but attention followed anyway—thanks in part to her husband, Stephen Miller, one of the most polarizing figures in the administration.

The two made headlines when she called him a “matador” on national television on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” which might have tipped many off that the pair has been practicing making babies when they are not pumping the MAGA agenda.

Online reactions ranged from sarcastic to suspicious.

One commenter on Threads wrote, “Katie Miller: pregnant Karoline Leavitt: pregnant Usha Vance: pregnant—Not this admin attempting to humanize themselves by bringing multiple babies into the mix.”

Another said, “They’re the ‘Trump babies’ Dr. Oz keeps speaking about.”

Baby announcements tied to parents who work or previously worked for Trump’s inner orbit are stacking up. Online reactions quickly turned skeptical, with one person calling it a “wild Maury episode” and another joking that it felt like ‘let’s have a baby to save our marriage’ energy.

Widening the lens to people who don’t work for Trump directly but remain fixtures in his social circle. That speculation quickly landed on Erika Kirk, who has fueled chatter following her viral hug with JD Vance, with one person quipping, “Anxiously waiting for Erika Kirk to announce her pregnancy as well. That’ll be a party.”

Others leaned into pop-culture unease, writing, “Yah that is actually kind of weird… like Stepford Wives vibes…or Handmaids Tale.”

Someone else joked about Trump’s wife, “When Melania announces her pregnancy….”

As the administration moves deeper into 2026, the pregnancies have become less about family news and more about image. Supporters see optimism; critics see optics. Either way, the babies entered the narrative before they entered the world, even as doctors caution that timing alone doesn’t imply intent. And already, no one seems prepared for the idea of more Trump or Trump-adjacent babies on the way.