‘Sickening’: Trump Gets Corrected Right to His Face, Fires Back With Attitude — Then Makes Another Mistake So Much Worse Karoline Leavitt Has to Step In

A high-stakes news conference is usually where presidents try to project steadiness, especially when war is unfolding overseas.

But during President Donald Trump’s appearance Wednesday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Turkey, attention quickly drifted from the conflict in the Middle East to the president’s own words after he mixed up the names of both an ally and an adversary, handing critics fresh ammunition in an already heated debate over his fitness for office.

The back-to-back verbal missteps rapidly spread across social media, where opponents argued they were more than isolated slip-ups. And the attempted save from White House press secretary Karoline Leavvit didn’t help matters.

Donald Trump forgot who his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, was during a recent White House event that has many concerned about his health. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

After Trump referred to Iran as “the Islamic Republic of Japan” and repeatedly addressed Zelenskyy as “President Putin,” critics revived calls to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“You have a question for President Putin?” Trump asked a reporter in the pool as he pointed to Zelenskyy.

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Reporters immediately began murmuring trying to correct the president’s gaffe. Trump caught on quickly and tried to repair the moment.

“Do you have a question for President Putin? Not Zelenskyy, Putin? What would you like to ask him because I’m going to ask him that question,” he said pointedly.

Trump repeatedly refers to Zelenskyy as "President Putin" pic.twitter.com/zbTzfMc5EI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

But Trump’s most widely shared mistake came while answering questions about the latest U.S. military strikes against Iran.

“I told this story yesterday: we had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan,” Trump said, continuing his remarks without acknowledging the error. “They were shot at the aircraft carrier.”

The comment immediately ricocheted across social media.

“Are we serious right now. The ‘Islamic Republic of Japan.’ He’s completely lost. 25th Amendment now,” one viral post read.

Independent journalist Alex Cole reacted on X, writing, “The Islamic Republic of Japan? His brain is gone. Time for grandpa to take another cognitive test.”

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois simply stated: “25th Amendment.”

Others argued Trump’s mistakes were receiving far less scrutiny than similar public gaffes involving former President Joe Biden.

“Something something Joe Biden’s cognitive something something,” wrote liberal influencer Joanne Carducci.

Rolling Stone politics reporter Nikki McCann Ramírez also pointed to what she viewed as a double standard, writing, “Remember the week-long news cycle when Biden confused Mexico and Egypt because I sure do.”

Leavitt was asked directly about Trump’s repeated missteps and provided anything but a straight answer.

Are we serious right now. The “Islamic Republic of Japan”



He’s completely lost. 25th Amendment now. https://t.co/7Pt8wzv1Iz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 8, 2026

“President Trump delivered a marathon, high-energy performance at the NATO summit, holding four separate press availabilities plus a solo press conference and taking unscripted questions from reporters on a wide range of topics,” she told Newsweek. “The President commanded every room, gave our allies some much-needed tough love, and left the summit with a stronger NATO and more united free world.”

Social media critics questioned Trump’s mental sharpness and again demanded action under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which outlines procedures for removing a president who is unable to discharge the duties of the office.

One observer wrote, “The light is dimming. You had a good run. Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV.”

Another was furious: “Trump is so sickly deranged and no one gives a f**k that you’re friends with this one of that one. These people are not your friends you’re so insecure and so disgusting and out of touch with reality. Your tiny d*** is so far Putin’s a**. It’s sickening.”

The controversy landed as the United States launched another round of airstrikes against Iran early Thursday after accusing Tehran of attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran retaliated by launching attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, expanding fears that the conflict was escalating again despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Military officials said the latest U.S. strikes were intended to “further degrade” Iran’s ability to threaten maritime traffic through the strait, a route that carries a significant share of the world’s traded oil and natural gas.

Iranian state media reported explosions across multiple cities, including Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant complex, as well as the ports of Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Officials also reported strikes on transportation infrastructure, including bridges, as the country continued funeral rites for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After departing the NATO summit, Trump posted videos he said showed explosions inside Iran and warned of further military action.

“This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!” Trump wrote, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier, however, he suggested the fighting would not become a prolonged campaign.

“Anything that happens is going to happen very fast,” Trump said, while also adding that the U.S. military might “just finish the job.”

Trump also declared that the fragile ceasefire between the two sides had effectively collapsed.

“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said when asked about the status of the agreement. Although he said negotiations could continue, he expressed little optimism about the outcome, adding, “They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s remarks at the NATO summit have ensured that, alongside questions about the escalating conflict overseas, a fresh debate over his own public performances is once again dominating the conversation online.