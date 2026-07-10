‘Dumb’: Trump’s New Florida Airport Honor Takes a Stunning Turn After Eagle-Eyed Folks Zoom In and Spot a Detail That Quickly Derails the Celebration

Sean Duffy, Donald Trump’s Transportation Secretary, attempted to honor the president but accidentally left the door open for mockery.

Passengers flying into South Florida’s Palm Beach County will now see a new name at the former Palm Beach International Airport.

The airport officially took Trump’s name this week, but the honor has taken a wildly stunning turn.

Trump’s slow climb up the plane stairs — and the visible bruising on his hand — sparked fresh online scrutiny about his health and mobility. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

“Effective today, Palm Beach International Airport has officially been renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” read the airport’s Facebook post on July 9.

The statement also added that there will be future updates to airport signage, branding and other materials in the coming weeks.

Duffy, 54, shared an 18-second clip on X to celebrate Trump’s honor.

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The video showed a “Welcome to… Palm Beach International Airport” sign morphing into the “Welcome to… President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

A golden winged eagle, holding branches in its talons like the Presidential Seal, sits above the word “President.”

The sign adds 12 gold stars, prompting some people to connect the design and act to Trump’s longtime campaign motto.

“Who is supposed to be excited about this?” one X user sarcastically wondered. Another expressed, “Well, that’s dumb. Wait until he retires.”

Duffy’s post sparked many complaints about Trump being honored with an airport named after him.

Others locked in on a specific detail that completely derailed the celebration.

Was this logo generated with AI? Look at the talons on the eagle; the one on the right is fused into the olive branch. And the shading on the thighs is different in each leg, with no symmetry. https://t.co/lT8Gn7COy5 pic.twitter.com/gGp0Vc93dh — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 9, 2026

“Was this logo generated with AI? Look at the talons on the eagle; the one on the right is fused into the olive branch. And the shading on the thighs is different in each leg, with no symmetry,” one eagle-eyed X user pointed out.

“Nothing says ‘America First’ like turning a public airport into a campaign billboard,” tweeted one person.

A reply read, “A true embarrassment. Just like them bending over and naming things after him while he’s still in office.” One person joked, “It is not an eagle. It is a vulture.”

Duffy caught direct heat as one aggravated user replied, “You’re seriously pathetic.” Another said, “You’re a disgrace.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press team took part in taunting Trump and Duffy with a post.

Taking a jab at the entire Trump 2.0 administration, someone tweeted, “They’re such lazy slobs, the whole lot of them.”

Duffy was not the only individual closely associated with the new airport name.

Eric Trump, the president’s 42-year-old son, celebrated DJT Airport in a lengthy Instagram post on July 9.

He attached a photo of the Trump Organization’s self-titled private airplane.

“I am deeply honored that at 5:01 a.m., Trump Force One will be the first plane to land at the newly renamed Palm Beach International Airport — now and forever President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” Eric wrote.

The caption concluded, “As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials ‘DJT’ on my boarding pass. Congratulations, Dad — I’m happy to have played a big role in making this happen.”

Eric also shouted out prominent Republicans in the state by tagging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Florida Rep. Meg Weinberger.

Back in March, DeSantis, 47, signed a bill allowing the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport.

The name change went into effect on July 9. The three-letter airport code remains PBI until Aug. 18, when it will switch to DJT.