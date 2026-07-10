‘What Century Are We In?’: MAGA Arizona Pastor Faces Backlash After Claiming Black People Were Meant to Live Under White Rule

An Arizona pastor may need to go back to Bible study after delivering hateful sermon targeting Black people. Specifically, he argued that society should relegate them to “a civilizational station of subordination and dependence.”

Pastor Dale Partridge made the statement while preaching at King’s Way Reformed Church in Prescott, Arizona, last month.

What He Said

Dale Partridge delivers a sermon telling Black people they should “be ruled over.” (Photo: X/@RightWingWatch)

The pastor was discussing Genesis 9:18-27, where Noah passes out naked after drinking wine. His son, Ham, disrespects him and tells his brothers, Shem and Japheth.

The other two brothers respectfully covered their father without looking. When Noah woke up and learned what had happened, he cursed Ham’s son, Canaan, to servitude while blessing Shem and Japheth.

Partridge claimed “African peoples…and some of the people from India” are the modern-day descendants of Ham.

He argued that God assigned them to be ruled over by “whites, Europeans, Asians, Jews, and Arabs,” whom he identified as descendants of Shem and Japheth.

“The answer is to return to European Christian colonization of African nations,” the pastor said. “I’m not talking about overtaking Africa. Not talking about enslaving Africans. I’m not talking about exploiting Africans. But I’m talking about establishing order — godly leadership— and carrying the gospel in their lands.”

Preaching that God has assigned black people to "a civilizational station of subordination and dependence" due to the Curse of Ham, Christian nationalist pastor Dale Partridge calls for a "return to European Christian colonization of African nations." https://t.co/fmXimncly7 pic.twitter.com/0aheR3r09t — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 8, 2026

Other Beliefs

In recent days, Partridge has taken his beliefs to social media, comparing former President George Washington to a Nazi.

“Remember, you could not hold George Washington’s political views today without being called a ‘Nazi,’” he wrote. “Non-Whites can be American citizens, but with some biblical caveats.”

The Christian nationalist pastor also made a series of posts saying that “in a Christian marriage, a wife should vote according to her husband’s direction.”

Public Backlash

Many people rejected Partridge’s beliefs.

“Dale Partridge is evil!” @M_Lipshutz wrote on X.

“Dale Partridge really thinks people are going to retry the ‘slavery was God’s will’ argument in 2026. What century are we in again?” @Yousavewithus added.

“GO TO HELL, DALE PARTRIDGE. And yes. That was a prayer,” @iam0tthe1 wrote.

“The so-called ‘Curse of Ham’ is a serious misreading of scripture. Noah cursed Canaan, not Ham, and the text says nothing about race or skin color. The gospel unites believers from every tribe, tongue, people, and nation under one Savior, so Christians should reject racist distortions of God’s Word wherever they appear,” Scott Roberts added.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Partridge for more but has not heard back.