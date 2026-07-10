‘OMG! Just Like Putin’: Trump Uses a Bizarre Security Protocol on His NATO Trip — Now Everyone’s Asking the Same Chilling Question About What He’s Hiding

A potentially paranoid President Donald Trump followed the playbook of dictators during the NATO summit in Turkey.

According to reports out of Turkey, the extraordinary security measure wasn’t about protecting the president from an attack but about making sure nothing he left behind stayed behind.

The Secret Service reportedly collected Trump’s waste through a special and personal toilet during his visit to Ankara on July 7 and 8 and flew the presidential waste back to the U.S.

Russian President Putin (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) during their joint press conference after the meeting on war in Ukraine at U.S. Air Base In Alaska on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, United States. Putin is having a one-day trip to Alaska. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

The report from Turkish news outlet T24 immediately drew comparisons to Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un who have apparently done this for years when they travel.

During the president’s stay in Ankara, the U.S. delegation stayed at the JW Marriott. As part of Trump’s security protocol, the Secret Service brought a separate toilet system to make sure Trump’s biological material, which can reveal health information, was also secure.

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Paris Match first reported last year when Trump and Putin met in Alaska last year, that the Russia’s Federal Protection Service was tasked with collecting Putin’s waste, according to The Mirror US.

A social media frenzy erupted and you can just imagine the comments.

“1,400 people flown to Turkey just to haul Trump’s sh-t so nobody can analyze it? Bro’s ‘special protocol’ screams his crap stinks worse than his foreign policy disasters. Even his waste gets the royal treatment while America deals with the real mess he leaves behind. Peak clown show,” an X user observed.

The report claimed the president brought along a huge delegation of almost 1,500 people to the summit, including a group of ordered to collect his waste.

“Not quite. Once he sees that MAGA is still willing to buy his sh-t, he’s gonna auction it!” this poster hilariously joked … or maybe not.

Trump just returned from Türkiye, and so did his poop.



The Secret Service will bring Trump's personal toilet system, ensuring all Trump’s waste is flown back to the US. This prevents foreign gov’ts from analyzing it, and finding any potential health issues. 🧵#DemsAbroad pic.twitter.com/xHLtYtJwR4 — Democrats Abroad Canada 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@DemsAbroadCan) July 10, 2026

X user Caesar “Kosovo” Lopez didn’t bother to write one word. Instead, he posted a meme of Kermit the Frog with the headline, “EVER LOOK AT SOMEONE AND THINK.. YOU’RE ONE STUPID MOTHERF-CKER.”

Another comically wrote, “OMG! He copied his boss and he has a poop suitcase doesn’t he?!??! Just like Putin.”

It seems the president is worried about a nefarious agent or government collecting his excrement and finding out about his health problems through biological testing.

That would indeed be bad news for Trump, who has tried to hide his medical problems from the American people since retaking office for a second term.

The 80-year-old Trump has been making headlines over his health issues for a year-and-a-half.

Vladimir Putin travels with a “poop suitcase” on foreign trips to prevent others from analyzing his waste for health information. pic.twitter.com/CsAvGaOddg — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 18, 2025

Just this week when he arrived in Ankara for the summit, cameras caught Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan steering a confused looking Trump away from Air Force One. Then he promptly appeared to fall asleep during a joint press conference while leaning over in his chair.

Trump has repeatedly fallen asleep at White House events and other public venues. He’s given long, rambling nonsensical speeches, slurring his words, and easily losing his train of thought.

He’s the oldest person to ever assume the presidency and has undergone at least four cognitive tests in just over a year, which he has tried to play off as IQ tests. He has repeatedly bragged about “acing” these tests which experts say are used to diagnose dementia and other cognitive disorders.

In May, he also underwent his third physical exam in the past 13 months. And last year he had two CT scans over a six-month period.

Trump is constantly covering up ugly purple bruises on his hands with miscolored make-up drawing even more attention to the lesions.

And he’s admitted to a condition known as chronic venous insufficiency, which caused swollen ankles.