‘Knew it’: Leaked Photo of Ivanka Trump and Gayle King Leaves Critics and Fans Equally Surprised Nearly a Decade After Their Viral Showdown

Gayle King turned heads at this year’s Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, the ultra-exclusive retreat often dubbed “billionaire summer camp.”

The annual gathering welcomes the world’s top executives and powerful influencers to Sun Valley, Idaho, for discussions about shaping the future of tech, business, and media.

King’s appearance has raised questions about her views and her relationship with a political family already under scrutiny.

Gayle King faces backlash for a friendly outing with President Donald Trump’s daughter after he tried to end her career. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America)

Others simply wondered what role the veteran broadcaster played among the event’s powerful attendees.

Photographers captured candid snapshots of King, Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Murdoch, and global entrepreneur Veronica Grazer.

But it was King standing beside Ivanka Trump that caught people off guard.

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The ladies were observed chatting during a walk in the mountain town, trailing closely behind Murdoch and Grazer. One shocked IG user asked, “What’s Gayle doing there?”

The invite-only networking opportunity attracts moguls like Apple CEO John Ternus, Netflix heads Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and at least a dozen others.

The private gathering is not usually a hot topic online, but King’s appearance struck a visceral nerve.

The “CBS Mornings” co-host was among the celebrities who supported Kamala Harris’ failed 2024 presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

The president has since publicly lashed out at King, saying she has “no talent, no ratings, no strength.”

On Truth Social, he declared that her “career is over” while urging CBS to move on and fire her.

His remark came weeks after King criticized CBS’ decision to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She called the news “a little bit of a kick in the stomach” and said it was difficult to hear.

The remarks did not sit well with the president, who had spent years calling for Colbert to be taken off the air.

Given Trump’s public attacks, the last person anyone expected to see King casually chatting with was his daughter.

The unexpected encounter only fueled an ongoing conversation about King’s views. Questions about her political leanings have circulated since her 2025 flight aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

The speculation has only grown as her close friend Oprah Winfrey has largely avoided publicly condemning Trump’s second presidency.

The optics of King spending time with Ivanka were particularly divisive online. The critical reactions that flooded social media have included the following:

“Gayle King should be ashamed of herself. A complete sellout.”

“We knew when she took the fake space flight she has lost her way. Money changes the brain.”

“And that’s why we don’t like Gayle.”

A similar wave of backlash was observed last summer when King and Winfrey were spotted hanging with Kris Jenner.

Another reaction to King’s attendance read, “Of course she is. Gayle is one of the worst of Oprah’s minions.”

Comments like the aforementioned piggyback on remarks that call out Winfrey’s protégés Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil. After gaining fame from appearing on her show, they later aligned with Trump’s presidency and politics.

The sharp criticism regarding Trump’s daughter, who was also his former adviser, was equally brutal. At first, an individual wondered, “Why is Ivanka there?”

A second jab read, “I’m willing to bet that Ivanka isn’t with them, but is just clinging to other famous people who don’t want to be around her.”

A third heckler’s assessment of Ivanka and King stated, “Ivanka’s token black acquaintance.. I would have thought Gayle would have more integrity.”

A fourth merciless statement read “Why no one takes Gayle King seriously. Ivanka Trump is a traitor who is stealing billions from the American people and has worked to undermine our democracy. Glad Gayle is enjoying the summer with her.”

Ivanka benefiting from Trump’s first term is what first brought her and King together. The businesswoman conducted her first interview as the president’s adviser with King in 2017.

The veteran journalist asked Ivanka to respond to critics accusing her and her husband, Jared Kushner, of being complicit in Trump’s political agenda.

“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” Ivanka replied.

“I don’t know that the critics may say that of me if they found themselves in the very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in or would do any differently than I am doing,” she continued.

The Kushners did not return to their previous roles this term. However, Jared has a larger role as a special envoy negotiating with foreign nations on behalf of the United States.

The couple recently sparked backlash over their plans to open a luxury resort on Sazan Island, off the coast of Albania.