‘Wow’: Trump Totally Embarrassed by UFC Commentator Who Made Jaw-Dropping Error on Live TV About Melania — And Fans Couldn’t Believe What They Heard

First lady Melania Trump made a rare appearance during President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday spectacle.

While presidents come and go, the woman beside the commander in chief continues to prove why she’s still the first lady in his life.

Despite three marriages, five children, countless scandals, and decades in the spotlight, people still wonder what keeps drawing Melania back to him.

A commentator’s accidental reference to Melania Trump as “First Lady Ivanka” during a UFC event reignited online discussion about the long-rumored tensions between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images)

That confusion exploded during UFC Freedom 250 — the White House party staged on the South Lawn as part of his birthday festivities and Trump’s America 250 celebration.

What was supposed to be a heartwarming moment quickly unraveled.

Donald and Melania entered the Octagon cage ring to meet fighter Justin Gaethje after his win over Ilia Topuria.

First lady smiled repeatedly and kept at Gaethje, who brought up his mother, Carolina, to meet her.

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In another viral moment from that night, a broadcaster made a jaw-dropping on-air mistake.

Following his victory, Gaethje brought his mother, Carolina, over to meet the president and first lady.

The moment appeared emotional for Carolina, a longtime fan favorite among UFC followers who has supported her son throughout his career.

As cameras rolled, veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik narrated the scene.

“What a moment for Carolina Gaethje — an amazing woman getting to meet President Trump and first lady Ivanka as they congratulate Justin Gaethje on a monumental win and performance tonight,” Anik said.

But there was just one problem.

"My mom loves you. She's your biggest fan." Justin Gaetje introduces his mother to President Trump. #UFCWhiteHouse #UFCFreedom250 pic.twitter.com/w5aRxbNc6g — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 15, 2026

The woman standing next to Trump was not his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. It was Melania, his wife of 21 years.

The slip-up lasted only seconds, but viewers immediately caught it.

Clips of the moment spread across social media, where critics and supporters alike could not believe the mistake had happened during one of the most heavily watched moments of the evening.

One user on X wrote, “DUDE! SERIOUSLY! Our First Lady is Melania not Ivanka.”

“FLOTUS is Melania, not Ivanka,” noted a third person posted.

The reaction on Threads was even harsher.

“RIP to the commentator at the end of the fight who said what an honor getting to meet President Trump and the First Lady Ivanka instead of Melania,” one person posted.

Another wrote, “President Trump WISHES it was First Lady Ivanka. And yet people still voted for him!?!”

A third commenter joked, “First Lady Ivanka ???! Whoah Freudian slip.” One more person noted, “Wooow …. smh.”

“So yall just disrespecting all the First Ladies that evening huh??? Can’t even get her name right!”

The viral moment also revived years of speculation about the relationship between Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump.

Rumors of friction between the two women have circulated since Trump’s first administration.

Former Melania confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged in her 2020 memoir that the first lady privately referred to Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as “snakes.”

Wolkoff also claimed Melania and members of her team attempted to limit Ivanka’s visibility during Trump’s first inauguration, a strategy she described as “Operation Block Ivanka.”

The reported tension dates back to 2017. That year, Melania remained in New York with Barron Trump while he completed the school year.

During that period, Ivanka and Jared Kushner moved to Washington. They took on expanded public roles inside the administration. Reports later claimed that Ivanka proposed renaming the “Office of the First Lady” the “Office of the First Family.” That suggestion allegedly infuriated Melania.

Those rumors have resurfaced repeatedly during Trump’s second term.

Earlier this year, social media users dissected Melania’s appearance during Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address.

People noted that the cameras appeared to capture her smiling at the president. She quickly changed her expression when he turned away. The moment generated countless memes and renewed discussion about the couple’s relationship. It also could have been another signal of how she feels about her stepchildren.

The UFC event generated additional scrutiny for Trump after another viral clip surfaced.

In it, he appeared to lean toward UFC president Dana White during a lengthy walk from the White House to the ring. Critics questioned whether the president was briefly seeking support. Supporters dismissed the concerns as overblown. The White House has repeatedly insisted Trump remains in strong health. Still, ongoing speculation about his gait and balance has persisted.

By the end of the night, the biggest knockout may not have happened inside the cage. Instead, it came from a broadcaster. She accidentally transformed Melania Trump into “first lady Ivanka.” In doing so, she reignited one of the Trump family’s longest-running dramas.