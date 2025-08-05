‘Feelings Got Hurt!’: Donald Trump is Furious, Says Gayle King’s Career Is ‘Over’ Weeks After Her Comment About Colbert. But It’s the One Interesting Tie Between Them That Has Viewers Suspicious

Donald Trump wants Gayle King off the air at CBS. The president, 79, unleashed a scathing message about the “CBS Mornings” co-host, 70, amid reports that the network may be mulling over a decision to part ways with her.

“Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!” he wrote in an Aug. 4 Truth Social post.

Donald Trump is Furious, Says Gayle King’s Career Is ‘Over’ Weeks After Her Comment About Colbert (Getty Images)

His fiery declaration was accompanied by a New York Post article purporting that King and producer Shawna Thomas’ “agenda” has led the program into a ratings tailspin since 2024. Oprah Winfrey’s longtime best friend joined the show in 2012. Last year, she extended her lucrative contract into the spring of 2026 for a rumored $13 million to $15 million.

On X, a reaction to the call for her termination was met with a reaction that read, “Is that all he does is think of people he can hate and post about it? What a baby.” A second user commented, “I don’t have a CLUE what’s this all about., but I’m SURE (his) feelings got hurt!! Good Job @GayleKing.”

A third individual wrote, “Does trump really want to start beefing with black women?” Trump’s public rant about the veteran journalist came weeks after she and co-hosts Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, and Vlad Duthiers expressed disappointment in CBS’ announcement that “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will be canceled in May 2026, around the same time that King’s contract is set to expire.

The network personalities agreed the right-wing late-night comedy had been taking a hit in recent years. “When you get the news, though, it does feel like a little bit of a kick in the stomach. It’s very difficult to hear that this morning,” said King.

The embattled U.S. leader rejoiced in the news. “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” he posted on Truth Social. He scoffed that Colbert’s “talent was even less than his ratings.”

King, however, is not the only host on Trump’s “you’re fired” list. He has also called for Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel to be yanked from their primetime gigs. Both men have taken digs at the Republican and showed support for their fellow late-night TV star.