‘I’m in Very Good Company’: Gayle King Fires Back at Harsh Fashion Critics with One Head-Turning Comparison

Year after year, Gayle King’s stardom continues to expand beyond journalism and into the fashion industry.

The “CBS Mornings” host has become a familiar face at fashion’s biggest events, from the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week, including with her best friend, Oprah Winfrey.

Her newfound status on the fashion circuit has attracted new fans and some unwarranted critics.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 07: Gayle King speaks during the Historic Roots of Black and Jewish Solidarity at 92NY on March 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, July 21, King blasted a publication for adding her to their “worst dressed” list of celebrities who attended the FIFA World Cup Final 2026.

She began, “Earlier this week, a publication listed me as the ‘Worst Dressed of the World Cup.’ Now not only was I on the list, they said I led the list, wearing a “frumpy white outfit.”

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The publication went on to slam her “tight white tank top” and her “wrinkled white sweatpants.”

@cbsmornings Our @gayleking is laughing off being named one of the “worst dressed” celebrities at the World Cup, saying she was in “very good company” alongside stars like Kylie Jenner and Blake Lively. She joked that she didn’t realize the tournament had become a fashion show and stood by her comfortable all-white outfit. #gayleking #worldcup #outfit #fashion ♬ original sound – CBS Mornings

King slipped in a subtle clapback by pointing out that her top was from high-quality fashion brand Boston Proper and her pants were an Alice and Olivia design.

Continuing to quote the publication, King said, “My outfit overall was ‘boring and dowdy.’”

The 71-year-old said the article noted Kylie Jenner’s “underwhelming” dress, Blake Lively’s “too much” look, and Winnie Harlow’s “overboard” ensemble as some of fashion’s biggest misses.

“I think all these women look so great and since they’ve made Best Dressed list in the past I think I’m in very good company,” King explained.

She declined to name the publication. But she did give a shady response when co-host Norah O’Donnell asked: “And weren’t you going to a soccer game?”

King replied, “Well that’s the thing. I didn’t realize, Norah, that the World Cup had become such a fashion show.”

She turned to her co-hosts and asked what was wrong with her outfit.

Nate Burleson quickly came to her defense, arguing the criticism reflected other fans’ expectations, not her look. He pointed to the lighter tones in her outfit and added, “And it’s comfortable. You’re at a soccer match.”

King, however, remained baffled by the list, adding, “I really didn’t get it, not that I’m sensitive or anything about it.”

Fans gave mixed reviews about it. One person said, “Love you girl but they ain’t lying.”

Someone else who would give the outfit a thumbs down said, “It’s AWFUL.”

Another person who liked the look wrote, “You look great for the occasion, what they wanted a gown.”

A fourth fan commented, “The outfit was so nice, so laid back and cute. My kind of dress.”

The publication that cast judgment on these stars’ looks was none other than the Daily Mail.

Most people in their comments defended King’s look, but agreed that Harlow’s gold-nipple embellished top with bold gold accessories and beige pants was also “awful.”

Someone else wrote, “Good grief, it’s a soccer ( football) game, NOT a fashion show. In my opinion the only one who looks weird is Winnie Harlow with all that gold.”

Other celebrities that made the list were Madonna, who wore a metallic pink outfit; Shakira, for her pink-and-yellow cut dress; as well as Gabrielle Union, Nicole Scherzinger, Victoria Beckham, and Rihanna.