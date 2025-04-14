‘Even Billionaires Fall’: Gayle King Kisses the Ground, Jeff Bezos Eats It, Videos Show Wild Scenes After All-Female Space Crew Lands

Gayle King is back on U.S. soil after embarking on the all-female Blue Origin Space launch Monday morning.

The “CBS Mornings” co-host collapsed and kissed the ground once she stepped off the historic voyage after the nearly 11-minute flight in a viral video. At the launch site in West Texas, outside El Paso, a recovery team rushed to greet the crew—only for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to steal the spotlight by falling face first in the dirt while trying to welcome them back.

Videos of Gayle King and Jeff Bezos at the launch site of the Blue Origin ship go viral. (Photos by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

“I am so proud of me right now,” King said after landing from the spacecraft that reached an altitude of 346,802 ft. “This was not a ride. What happened to us, this was a bona fide freakin’ flight.”

In addition to King and Sanchez, Katy Perry, scientists Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and film producer Kerianne Flynn also returned safely, marking the first all-female space trip since 1963.

“I cannot even believe what I saw up there,” King stated on the Blue Origin livestream before takeoff, per People, noting it was “oddly quiet” and “peaceful” up there.

After seeing the clips of King and Bezos, fans were in tears, “U better fall for me after I came from space,” said one person. Another noted, “Even Billionaires Fall?”

The 70-year-old now feels ready to “take on anything” that she was previously “afraid” of, such as getting her ears pierced.

Oprah Winfrey, King’s best friend, appeared visibly nervous beforehand at the launch site, as did King, who rang a bell before the craft blasted into space.

“It goes beyond this moment of just going up in space. I think this will be an everlasting experience,” Winfrey said. “Gayle has been there for me for hundreds of events — I can’t even remember them. But none of us will ever forget this day.”

King admitted she was “terrified of flying” but preparing with the mission’s preparation team helped her find the courage to stay the course.

“I am glad I did it. I am very glad. I have no regrets about doing it,” she stated.



