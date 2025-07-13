‘Wigs Be a Hot Mess ALL THE TIME’: Oprah and Kris Jenner Slay, But Gayle King Gets Dragged for Her Wig and Feet in Viral Yacht Pic

Social media was abuzz over the “rich auntie” link-up after images of best friends Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey enjoying a yacht day with Kris Jenner surfaced. Despite the picture’s net worth topping over $4 billion, fans were confused about King’s wig not being up to par.

The fashionista Instagram account, @FashionBombDaily, shared a carousel of images featuring the trio “serving fierce prints and effortless elegance on vacation” in their luxurious kaftans from the new collaboration between Skims and Roberto Cavalli.

Jenner, the mother of Skim’s founder, Kim Kardashian, wore a green and pink floral kaftan. Winfrey’s choice was a tiger-printed ensemble, and Gayle opted for a neutral-toned, plant-printed kaftan.

“Kris and Oprah look good. Gayle wigs be a hot mess ALL THE TIME!” said one follower, calling out the elephant in the room.

To which another replied, “I was just thinking somebody please get Auntie wigs TUH-gether. Hair technology has advanced.”

This follower pointed out King’s wig has seen better days — and different heights. “Can we need Uncle Gayle some glam? I mean that wig has been to space and Jeff’s and thems wedding, come on now? Help her someone.”

“I would pay to see Gayle burn that wig and every one like it,” stated this person.

And one follower asked, “Can Oprah talk to Gail about her wigs?” while another exhaustingly stated, “Gayle and this wig chile.”

Then others zoomed in on her feet.

“Gayle if you don’t fix them damn feet,” said one fan. Another person added, “Her feet look crazy.”

Although King’s coif and feet may have missed the mark, many were excited to see the three successful ladies hanging out.

“I can smell the wealth from here,” said one fan.

Another joked, “This pic is screaming at us Yall Poor AF.”

Despite the hair haters, King is living her most confident and best life. In May 2024, at 69 years old, she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Issue, directly challenging ageist and traditional beauty standards. With her debut, King became one of the oldest women ever to grace the coveted cover, joining a milestone 60th anniversary issue. The special edition celebrated “legacy, longevity, and women at the pinnacle of their careers” rather than focusing solely on youthful or sex-fueled glamoUr.

Experts note that featuring older women in media, especially those who confidently embrace their appearance and style, signals that beauty and allure are not exclusive to youth. This representation helps counteract the negative impact of only seeing “flawless, young, ‘ideal’ bodies” in media, which research shows can harm body image across all ages

In a previous interview with People, the “CBS Mornings” co-host admitted that she was “really happy” but doubtful after hearing the offer.

“Talk about stepping outside of your box,” she told the outlet. “Honest to God, when they called me, I thought I was being punked. I did. I thought I was being punked.”

Her sizzling cover featured King wearing a patterned one-piece and matching kimono, and her inside photos were full of colorful one-pieces that provided the “tasteful cleavage” look she wanted.

The sexy photo shoot garnered King a slew of male admirers who began looking at her differently after getting a glimpse of her assets in the unexpected sexy images. Months after the cover reveal, King posted a clip on Instagram of herself strolling through the airport with her curves on full display in a figure-hugging green dress.

A male follower exclaimed, “Gayle King gotta BOOTY!” While another fan couldn’t resist stating, “Look at Gayle looking like an hourglass.” Another smitten follower said, “Gayle body is doing all the right things in green.”

“It’s the body in the dress for me! 😍 goooaallllsss,” gushed one female follower.

This time, instead of her hair, her unusual shoes, Sneex — a sneaker with a heel — were the object of discourse. However, the naysayers couldn’t deny that Auntie Gayle looked great. “Gayle, do you have a million suitors??? Because you look so !!!!! With or without the shoes. Love the dress!” confirmed one follower