‘I Can’t Believe This!’: Meghan McCain Tries to Help Trump Recover from His Most Embarrassing Moment Yet — But the Move Backfired Into Total Disaster

Trump’s Great American State Fair organizers have thrown in a wild card attraction to drum up support in its final days.

The festival opened to visitors on June 25 and ends on July 10. The attraction sprawls across the National Mall, but day after day, it has struggled to fill the almost two-mile park.

There have been only two occasions when thousands of people flocked to the pavilion: the June 24 kickoff ceremony and Independence Day. Donald Trump was the headliner for both days.

Meghan McCain was called to help Trump take his Great American State Fair to the next level. (Photos by Robin Marchant/Getty Images; Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Now, in a last-ditch effort to finish with dignity, organizers have called on someone with close ties to a Trump rival: Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Meghan appeared on massive screens set up on the fair’s main stage for the trivia game “Race 2 Win” pre-recorded livestream.

‘You Were The WORST!’: Meghan McCain Goes Off the Rails to Defend JD Vance — And Former Co-Hosts on ‘The View’ Caught the Worst of Her Brutal Backlash

‘She Hates Herself’: Tucker Carlson Under Fire After Show Guest Turns Meghan McCain’s Weight Into a Punchline, Meghan Hits Back

The contest streams weekly on YouTube but premiered at Trump’s capital bash, where the organizer likely hoped throngs of visitors would be watching.

“The View” alum explained, “In honor of our country’s 250th birthday, we’re bringing you an American history focused show with players from across the United States.”

Video from the park revealed that the only participants were the two men who appeared in the recorded episode. A cropped photo of the flop showed seven empty folded chairs spread out in front of the stage.

Humiliating reactions ranged from “This post can’t be real” to “LOL…there is, quite literally, not a single person in the audience” to someone who joked it “looks like a lot of people dressed as empty chairs.”

More social media users trolled Meghan by commenting things like “D–n, even you didn’t bother showing up” and “I can’t believe you posted this.”

A fifth troll remarked that Meghan was “so desperate she had to do the loser fair with no audience BHHaaaaaaaa.”

The merciless ribbing took a brutal pivot when mentions of her father appeared.

Some of those reactions included “You’ve proven decency is not hereditary, At least your father doesn’t have to witness it.”

As well as, “She’s maga even though Trump attacked and belittled and s–t on her dad’s legacy and memory. Meghan is disgusting.”

John McCain passed away from brain cancer in 2018. Before his death, the Vietnam War hero — a designation that Trump called fake — expressed that he did not want Trump to attend his funeral; instead, an invitation was extended to then-Vice President Mike Pence. Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama eulogized the statesman.

For others, there was no getting around the obvious failures of the Great American State Fair.

The event has been plagued by issues like inclement weather, causing cancellations and hours-long delays, and orchestrated media coverage, further highlighting the absence of attendees.

The “Trump curse” also includes artists who backed out of performances, multiple states that did not participate in exhibits, mechanical failures that left visitors stuck on the 110-foot Ferris wheel, and people desperate for a cool breeze who dunked themselves in a baptismal pool.

One person quipped, “Wow even the Fyre Festival was more effectively executed.” While another snarked, “Oh, it’s unforgettable …. just for all the wrong reasons. Trump failed AGAIN!!! The whole fair was a disaster, a waste of time and money!”

Still, Trump boasts the fair as a success that no other administration could have pulled off.