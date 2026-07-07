‘He’s Had Enough!’: Trump’s Late-Night Tirade Pushes Marco Rubio to the Edge—And the Cameras Caught Every Brutal Second

Donald Trump pushed almost everyone past their limits for his unforgettable late-night extravaganza.

The president, 80, managed to wrangle some of his family, several members of his administration, and tens of thousands of people to the National Mall to witness him commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

Inclement weather and hours-long delays preceded his July Fourth appearance on stage at the Great American State Fair pavilion setup at the National Mall. Yet he pushed forward with speaking to attendees.

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

“A crowd of 422,000 people packed the venue at 7:05 in the evening! The weather forced everyone to leave, organizers cancelled the event, and lightning drove everyone away,” he shared the following day.

He planned to speak at 9 p.m. before a fireworks show kicked off at 11 p.m.

Instead, Trump stepped to the podium at 11:15 p.m. His determination defied recommendations to shutter the event.

A senior White House official told the Washington Post that Trump “told all involved to invite everyone back in and the speech would take place, even if it meant waiting until 2 a.m.”

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“He so wants to be a hero. In his tiny mind he thinks he did it for the fair goers. We know why know for whom he insisted his rant must go on,” a reader snapped.

Trump bragged in his post, “When I heard they cancelled the event, I immediately overturned that decision and waited a while for people to come back.”

“Incredibly, at least 150,000 people returned, and it was an event more spectacular evening than it would have been as normalized!,” he continued.

The 37-minute speech was taxing on Trump and those listening to him weave between rants.

Powerful camera zoom-ins later caught the president sleeping during the fireworks shows.

He sat in a black plush chair with his eyes closed, his mouth open, and his head tilted back in a VIP suite.

However, the exhausting evening drained other attendees as well. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio clung to every ounce of energy he had left.

Rubio blinked and rubbed his eyes, and yawned to keep himself awake during the speech.

“He’s had enough. I don’t agree with everything he does and says but he’s a talented statesman. Way too talented for the Trump admin,” read one reaction.

At one point, he tilted his head back, a moment that many harped on when the clip went viral on social media.

Two people remarked he was “not happy to be there” and that “he often looks like a hostage.”

An X user quipped, “Maybe the napping is contagious,” alluding to Trump’s routine of dozing off during meetings.

“The things he does to try to stay in the good graces of his boss. Whomp whomp,” said a fourth person.

More reactions include someone commenting, “He was genuinely preparing to have to set off the fireworks himself.”

For months, Rubio has been the star of a meme thread depicting him in several roles to keep the administration intact.

He proved his reputation as Trump’s most dutiful appointee yet again when an observer said, “Dude this is when you know he’s the only one working in the leadership. Everyone else, including Vance, are just bums hamming it up for the cameras.”

In January, Rubio admitted to hiding from Trump during long flights on Air Force One.

“I cocoon myself in a blanket… I cover my head,” he told New York magazine.

“And I do that because I know that at some point on the flight, [Trump is] going to emerge from the cabin and start prowling the hallways to see who is awake.”

During his June congressional hearing, Rubio testified that he has never witnessed the president fall asleep during meetings or public appearances.

He offered, “On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem,” adding that Trump has called him in the early morning hours.”

The administration previously denied the sleep claims.

They allege that he is “listening attentively,” despite appearing bewildered and suddenly wakened by those speaking around him.