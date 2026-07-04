‘It’s Falling Apart’: Trump’s Great American State Fair Spectacle Turns Into Chaos After Young Girls Scramble When Dancer Nearly Gets Crushed Onstage 

President Donald Trump has a viral hit on his hands with the Great American State Fair.

For better or worse, people are meandering through the National Mall to experience the president’s vision for America’s 250th anniversary.

The fair opened to visitors on June 24, with Trump again declaring, “America is back,” and will run through July 10.

Trump’s Great American State Fair continues to descend into futher chaos as the stage falls apart. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Trump hoped booths representing most of the 50 states, a handful of food options, a Ferris wheel, live performances, and panels would attract massive crowds to the famous stretch of outdoor space.

But crowds have been sparse despite the president calling the fair a success.

Social media captured the 16-day festival from every angle, including an accident that nearly derailed the Freedom 250 celebration before the Trump administration could tout its turnout.

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A troop of young female dancers, a band, crew members, and three singers were rehearsing on July 2.

Suddenly, the stage literally began to fall apart. A large black panel above the girls came crashing down, shattering into pieces as it hit the ground.

An individual standing near the wings noticed the disaster unfolding and ran toward the front of the stage.

The entertainers narrowly avoided the falling equipment by twirling out of the way.

A few of the dancers jumped at the loud boom. The singers quieted as everyone else stared in disbelief. A few others were watching the Fourth of July run-through from the empty field.

Independent journalist Aaron Parnas captured the incident and shared it online.

On X, two people reacted to the viral post by remarking, “Of course it’s falling apart. Someone is going to get hurt due to incompetence,” and “The entire joint is a hazard and should be condemned.”

Countless people decried the incident as a representation of Trump’s leadership. People posted statements like “It’s a testament to Trumps crumbling America.”

What kind of trashy stage is this? I bet Taylor Swift will be putting on a much better show this weekend. Trump that!

Others shared sarcastic takes such as “Even the stage doesn’t want to be there” and “He will just blame it on Obama.”

“Clearly, while Obama was slicing a 200..250..300..350…. Foot gash in the reflecting pool, he also sabotaged the stage!” predicted another person.

Trump recently renovated the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool but was forced to shutter and barricade it to address the algae overgrowth and the basin’s peeling paint. He claimed vandals and President Barack Obama were to blame for the mess.

More people responded to the viral clip by calling it “THE. GHETTO.” along with commenting, “When the saying ‘Break a Leg’ truly becomes a reality for MAGA performers.”

A rep for the Trump-aligned group running the fair claimed that work was already underway on a different part of the stage from where the dancers were rehearsing when the crash took place.

According to a statement, they insisted: “We’re grateful to report that everyone is safe. The work underway was taking place on the backside of the stage, separate from the front thrust where performers were rehearsing. Additional safeguards and senior technical oversight are now in place.”

Yet, the crashing panel is just one of several embarrassments that have occurred at the fair. At one point, the Ferris wheel quit operating, and the food hall lost power due to a faulty generator.

A sign announcing the fair’s closure on June 28 read “FREEEDOM250,” instead of “Freedom.” Then there is the matter of Trump’s mock Triumphal Arch — the replica is covered in a vinyl-like cloth with staples.

Critics anticipate more misfortunes will unravel the “great” facade when Trump returns to the fair on July Fourth for a speech and a “once-in-a-lifetime” fireworks show.”