‘She Hates Herself’: Tucker Carlson Under Fire After Show Guest Turns Meghan McCain’s Weight Into a Punchline, Meghan Hits Back

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson is in hot water after a guest crossed the line with comments about Meghan McCain‘s weight on-air.

While appearing on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” British right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos steered the conversation toward the state of right-wing media and the figures who dominate it.

The discussion shifted into more personal territory when Meghan McCain — along with her late father, late senator and former presidential hopeful John McCain — suddenly became the targets.

Tucker Carlson allowed his podcast show to go on a roasting session about Meghan McCain’s weight. (Photos by Tucker Carlson/YouTube; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix)

‘Bringing Tucker to the Hood Is Peak Trash’: Ice Cube Remains Unbothered By Critics Taunting Him About His ‘Ride Along’ Type Interview with Tucker Carlson

During the Wednesday, Dec. 3, episode, Yiannopoulos asked Carlson if there was anything more flamboyant than “John McCain’s bloodlust? I mean, he’s even got the fat friend. It’s his daughter.”

“He even bred the fat best friend. Is there a more ostentatious fat hag in America than Meghan McCain? You know, she hates herself. She’s fat. She’s crazy. She’s every … man’s dream,” Yiannopoulos continued.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, McCain responded on X, with a scathing statement condemning both Yiannopoulos’ remarks and Carlson for allowing the discussion on his widely listened-to platform.

“I am aware on the most recent episode of Tucker Carlson’s show a subject of conversation with his guest was my weight – particularly how fat I am.” she began. “Yes, I am very fat, I’m almost 9 months pregnant with my third child. I am also very happy.”

The 41-year-old continued, “I don’t care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian, that is not Christian behavior to engage in such a conversation on one of the largest podcasts in the world. This kind of meanness to women and hypocrisy is a classic example of why the right has such a problem with women voters of my generation.”

Meghan ended her statement by making it clear that the insults didn’t bother her.

“Don’t feel bad for me, people have been calling me fat since I started in media at age 22. It is old, lazy, tired. I don’t make my living off of ugliness like that and truly can’t fathom what life is like for anyone who does. It must be very dark.”

I am aware on the most recent episode of Tucker Carlson's show a subject of conversation with his guest was my weight – particularly how fat I am.



Yes, I am very fat, I'm almost 9 months pregnant with my third child. I am also very happy.



I don't care how many times Tucker… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 5, 2025

Supporters quickly rallied around McCain online.

“If you’re not fat and happy during pregnancy, what are you even doing???” replied one X user.

While many reassured McCain that she was “beautiful” and “glowing,” others pointed out that it was Yiannopoulos, not Carlson, who made the comments.

One person noted, “Tucker did not say one word about you. I actually went to look at it to defend you. But the fact is, his guest said every word of a very awkward, one-sided, cruel rant. It was not funny. Not kind. Not Christian. But it was also not said by Tucker.”

Another demanded, “Tucker, you can’t control your trash guest?”

Tucker did not say one word about you. I actually went to look at it to defend you.



But the fact is, his guest said every word of a very awkward, one-sided, cruel rant.



It was not funny. Not kind. Not Christian. But it was also not said by Tucker. https://t.co/qouGCGDLJt — Louisa Clary (@LouisaClary) December 5, 2025

“What happened to Tucker? He’s lost it,” asked one Page Six reader after the outlet shared the story about the shameful exchange.

McCaine wasn’t innocent either, as critics leaned into the joke, calling her “Megh McMuffin.” Some even believed, “I think Milo was baiting you, Meghan. Another said, “Carlson, like Megyn Kelly is totally irrelevant conservative garbage.”

The former “The View” host has been involved in past controversies over political commentary, but Yiannopoulos’s remarks underscore what critics say is the increasingly misogynistic and hostile tone dominating parts of the right-wing media landscape.