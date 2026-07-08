‘OMG, His Leg’: Trump Lost in His Own World as NATO Chief Makes an Awkward Attempt to Get His Attention Twice — Then He Steps Down and All Eyes Shift 

President Donald Trump’s latest overseas trip is turning into an embarrassing series of mishaps for the MAGA leader.

His so-called larger-than-life entrance went so bad that the White House tried to have the footage erased from the internet.

Cameras have caught the POTUS slurring his words and looking confused about where he was on multiple occasions.

President Donald Trump continues to steal the spotlight on the world stage. (Photo: Isabel Infantes-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump, 80, flew to Turkey to take part in the NATO Summit at Ankara’s Beştepe Presidential Compound.

Footage of Trump’s July 7 arrival went viral after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 72, pointed him in the right direction.

The 80-year-old head of state looked confused again the following day, July 8.

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Trump took photos and then left his European counterparts and other NATO leaders. But a separate incident before the photos left viewers scratching their heads.

The photo shoot ended with the NATO leaders being ushered out of the room to their right.

Leaders gather for a family photo at the #NATOsummit in Ankara pic.twitter.com/cp7cBrRoX9 — NATO Spokesperson (@NATOpress) July 8, 2026

But Trump stopped to shake hands with people standing behind him at random, giving his farewells.

Once Trump finally turned around and began walking out, eagle-eyed observers spotted something strange.

Trump had a little trouble with his stride, dragging his left leg as he walked off.

“When are Republicans going to admit his obvious decline?” tweeted one person, who also pointed out Trump’s leg.

Coming to the defense as the White House does, one person said, “Bit desperate. OMG, his leg dragged. How can he hold office with a bad leg??? You see?”

🚨BREAKING: just moments ago Trump’s left leg was seen nearly dragging as he walked off stage, as he departed a group photo with world leaders.



When are Republicans going to admit HIS obvious decline? pic.twitter.com/47dZYzTJd3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 8, 2026

Someone else on X also joked, “Guess his left leg just wanted a break from all that ‘steady’ rhetoric.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, 59, attempted to lighten the mood. During the gathering, he tried to get Trump to laugh and notice the signature white shoes of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, 62.

Trump looked down at Rama’s footwear, gave a light smirk, and quickly reestablished his stone-faced look as cameras snapped shots of the group.

A Trump critic argued, “He wasn’t uninterested. He clearly had no idea where he was, who these people were, or what he was supposed to be doing/looking at. Has nothing to do with hating him, but he’s an unwell 80-year-old man. Full stop.”

Many caught Trump “huffing and puffing” multiple times. One person claimed, “He looks significantly short of breath. These long flights are taking a toll on his cardiopulmonary system.”

“Trump is deteriorating both mentally and physically right before our eyes,” stated another tweet.

The White House has already confirmed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a medical condition that causes swelling in the lower limbs.

Numerous images of the president with swollen ankles have flooded the internet in recent years.

Additionally, Trump’s constantly bruised hands, obvious mental lapses, and tendency to fall asleep in public continue to fuel speculation that the leader of the free world and his administration could be downplaying his health concerns.