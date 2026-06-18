‘You Were The WORST!’: Meghan McCain Goes Off the Rails to Defend JD Vance — And Former Co-Hosts on ‘The View’ Caught the Worst of Her Brutal Backlash

Vice President JD Vance is currently on a press tour to promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

In a bid to boost book sales, the former Ohio senator shared new details about his wife Usha, his personal life, and his boss.

But Vance was no match for the ladies of “The View,” who confronted him about President Donald Trump’s lies.

He played dumb when asked about accusations that the Trump administration’s treatment of people of color.

His response led to a tense on-screen exchange with Whoopi Goldberg, and now another MAGA firebrand is jumping to his defense.

Meghan McCain defends JD Vance’s controversial appearance on “The View.” (Photos: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix; Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Vance’s provocative June 16 appearance on the show went viral online and caught the attention of former co-host Meghan McCain.

McCain was on the ABC talk show from 2017 until 2021.

She continues to blast her co-hosts on social media while claiming they are obsessed with her.

However, she went off the rails to defend Vance after watching him squirm in front of the ladies.

‘He Wants to Make the U.S. The Apprentice’: Whoopi Goldberg Puts Trump on Blast Over His Reality TV Show Tactics as the World Watches and Laughs

‘HAHAHA…OH MY’: JD Vance Stepped Into Trump’s Spotlight and Got the Same Cold Treatment — and His Wife’s Reaction Revealed Just How Bad It Was

The awkward exchange gave the outspoken pundit just enough ammo to insult her former colleagues once again.

“My biggest takeaway from Vance on ‘The View’ is honestly how sh—tty and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE,” McCain wrote on X.

Earlier in the interview, Goldberg cut off Joy Behar’s attempt to ask Vance a follow-up question, waving her hand to dismiss the interruption and continue to speak.

Still, Vance deflected several hard-hitting questions and offered questionable explanations for some of President Trump’s recent remarks about the economy.

McCain zeroed in on the moment when Goldberg appeared overwhelmed while trying to cut to commercial.

Ana Navarro pressed Vance on recognizing Black history in America and refused to stop talking when asked.

Goldberg put her hands to her face in distress and said, “Ana, God, please!” before pleading, “I’ve got to go to break.”

“After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other,” said McCain.

My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how shitty and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE. After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other.



Vance handled it all very well. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 16, 2026

While the other ladies were in chaos, she alleged that “Vance handled it all very well.”

Things took a turn for the worse for McCain in her comment section, where viewers mentioned her tumultuous years on the show.

She once called her co-host Joy Behar a “b—h” and, not to mention, acted like a petulant child during many on-camera disagreements with Goldberg.

One fan summed up McCain’s personality perfectly with their response, noting, “The biggest takeaway is your own hateful, selfish and miserable attitude.”

McCain calling Goldberg, Behar, and Hostin undisciplined was too much for one fan, who noted the fired host’s uncouth behavior on the show.

“Ummm roll the clip of you as a host on ‘The View!'” one person demanded. “You were THE worst and the most undisciplined and unprofessional in every single way!!”

Another user added, “Should we roll the clips from all your breakdowns & when they had to get you in check? ironic.”

Jokes about whether McCain’s being bitter that she was no longer on stage piled up, as many noted JD lied.

One user wrote, “Still bitter that contract didn’t get renewed?”

“Talk about burning bridges,” said another person. “No wonder you’re never invited back & why no one will hire you. You are shallow & full of hate. You clearly watched already forming an opinion, there was no screaming, the ladies were prepared & Vance lied. Vance should do his VP job & not books tours.”

Vance played dumb when Goldberg asked him about the Trump administration’s racist policies, and it didn’t go well.

“You have folks of color in your family,” said Goldberg. “So when you see, you know things, the Emmett Till stuff coming down, or them doing all kinds of removal of information of black heroes, how does that sit with you?”

Vance replied, “What are you exactly talking about?”

Goldberg went on to note that the Trump administration was denigrating “Black folks who have worked their behinds off” for the American dream.

After some input from Sunni Hostin, Vance focused on Goldberg and accused “The Color Purple” star of calling the Trump administration “anti-minority or anti-Black.”

“No, I didn’t say that!” she replied. “I asked, see? Don’t start any stuff with me, man. Don’t get me in trouble.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: What did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to really stigmatize folks of color?



JD VANCE: What exactly are you talking about?



AUDIENCE: *groans* pic.twitter.com/xFozfFCohk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

Vance later claimed of his appearance that he thought Hostin was going to call him racist, but instead, it was Goldberg.

“I thought that Sunny, the woman to my left, was going to call me a racist,” he told Fox News host Greg Gutfeld later on Tuesday. “In reality, it was Whoopi, the woman to my right, who called me a racist. So expectations were defied.”

Vance himself compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, so his denials, as well as the evidence, carry little weight.