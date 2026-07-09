‘What Happened?!’: Trump Tries to Power Through Public Appearance—Then a New Health Concern Steals the Spotlight

President Donald Trump once told the world not to believe what they see regarding his health.

Growing concern about the 80-year-old continues to fuel fear that something more serious is going on in the White House.

Even when Trump tries to power through his public appearance, the visual ends up raising more concern about the unknown.

Donald Trump’s noises during a recent speech prompted concern about his health. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The president landed in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7 for the 2026 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit.

Trump ended his two-day trip on July 8 after several headline-grabbing moments involving other world leaders.

Cameras caught Trump boarding Air Force One for his flight home, but one moment on the aircraft stairs quickly became the focus.

In a now-viral clip online, the Republican hothead was seen lumbering up Air Force One’s steps, tightly gripping the handrails.

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Trump’s trek up the flight of stairs became even more eye-catching. As he continued, Trump’s left hand clearly started twitching as he reached the top.

As he climbed, his left hand initially hung at his side before suddenly jerking and tucking behind his back.

A slowed-down version of the footage soon spread online, instantly fueling another round of speculation about his health.

“What happened here?” asked one person. Another replied, “His left arm backfired.”

“Dead arm swinging,” wrote an X user. Another online observer pointed out, “That looks like a fake arm flopping around. What’s the protrusion on his left leg?”

Many noticed Trump’s failing arm at first before they noticed another bizarre twitch.

“The hand flip backward was incredibly weird. And looked involuntary,” read one Trump-targeted tweet.

One person wondered, “Swatting a fly that’s flying around?”

Trump looked like he could barely get up the stairs while boarding Air Force One



(He's not on the Qatari bribe jet he rode over to Turkey for unspecific reasons that likely have to do with security) pic.twitter.com/OpMLOE39Ip — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

Trump’s flailing arm was hard to miss. Neither was his cautious climb up the stairs or his unsteady walk.

“Whoooo can we talk about that left leg. Weakkkkk. Has to pull hard [with] his right hand every step he takes [with] his left. Bet he’s winded [as f–k] too,” expressed a poster.

Another noticed, “He had leg braces on. You can clearly see them.”

Trump has already had an embarrassing incident involving the AF1 stairs in June 2025.

While boarding the presidential plane in New Jersey, he tripped and nearly fell to his knees on the staircase.

Almost exactly one year later, another video from New Jersey drew attention. It showed Trump carefully watching every step as he walked down the aircraft stairs. The footage renewed questions about his fitness.

Dr. Sean Barbabella, the President’s physician, maintains that he’s in “excellent health. But he still suggested Trump needs to lose some of his supposed 240 pounds.

Despite receiving a clean bill of health from Barbabella, questions about Trump’s condition continue to persist.

His unusual gait, repeated trouble with stairs, and other highly publicized moments have fueled skepticism about the White House’s revelations.

Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has also been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

The condition may explain the swelling often seen around his ankles. Photos showing bruising on his hands have also sparked ongoing speculation about an underlying medical issue.

The scrutiny has only intensified after several incidents in which Trump appeared to doze off during daytime events. And the noise surrounding his health continues to get louder with each passing day.

Critics have also pointed to moments when he mixed up names, places, or other well-known facts. Together, those episodes have kept questions about his health in the spotlight.