‘Holy Moly’: Trump Vanishes for Days Then Unleashes a Rambling Video That Has Sparked Absolute Fury — Critics Say He’s Gone Off the Rails

President Donald Trump has transformed the White House grounds into his own personal playground.

The 79-year-old MAGA leader has made major changes to the centuries-old landmark.



He added gaudy gold lettering to the walls and tore down the East Wing for a lavish ballroom.

With his birthday approaching, Trump installed a massive MMA cage outside the mansion for upcoming UFC fights.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump looks out the window of his vehicle as he leaves the White House grounds to go to Trump National Golf Club Washington DC on May 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. The White House released a report that states that “The president is in “excellent” health and has gained 14 pounds since his last physical exam in 2025″. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The modifications have an estimated $60 million price tag.

UFC and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, are supposedly covering the cost of the octagon construction and the show’s production.

UFC Freedom 250 will feature seven fights on June 14 to celebrate Flag Day.

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June 14 happens to be the day Trump was born as well.

This makes the UFC event appear to be honoring the billionaire businessman more than the nation, which ignited significant backlash.

Current images of the White House complex looking like a desolate wasteland have spread across the internet.

The president decided to lean into the controversy with new snarky remarks.

In a recent TikTok video, Trump suggested that the temporary UFC bouts could remain on the White House lawn forever.

Construction on a temporary arena that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight card on the South Lawn of the White House



📸: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper pic.twitter.com/j5c2WBpKCI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026

“Many people don’t know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower — 1889, it was built — it was supposed to be taken down immediately after the World’s Fair,” Trump explained.

He continued, “Then they said, ‘You know, we sort of like it, let’s leave it up a little bit longer.’ And then they said, ‘Let’s leave it up longer and longer and longer.’ Well, they never took it down.”

France’s Eiffel Tower has become a signature landmark of the European country.

It was constructed to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the French Revolution. The 1,000- foot monument, located in the city of Paris, attracts over 6 million visitors per year.

“We’re building something in front of the White House that’s quite attractive to a lot of people,” Trump said.

Then he added, “It’s going to have the big UFC fight on June 14th, and I’m looking at it, and maybe we’ll never, ever take it down.”

The president’s hinting at possibly keeping the UFC structure a permanent fixture in DC set off angry complaints.

Comedian Loni Love protested, “Laawwdd, he [is] talking about leaving that damn octagon up.”

Love, 54, was not the only person on Threads to voice her frustration with Trump insinuating that the UFC cage will stay positioned next to the People’s House.

Other posters replied with comments such as “Smfh” and “trashy!”

Those negative sentiments towards Trump were expressed elsewhere on the social media platform.

For example, one person exclaimed, “This is the tackiest, most ghetto, lowest class administration EVER!!!”

🇺🇸 South Lawn at the White House getting absolutely transformed ahead of UFC Freedom 250



Octagon is going up in the Rose Garden area. This is historic.



Trump and UFC are about to throw the biggest White House event in modern history.



Source: White House, @ufconparamount https://t.co/KhJpm8ghQp pic.twitter.com/j5tPF4mkfe — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 1, 2026

“I knew it!! I knew he wasn’t going to go [through] all that trouble just to take it down afterwards!!,” someone said.

“He’s absolutely desecrating the [White House] grounds!!” wrote another riled-up critic of the commander in chief.

Another commenter, who was concerned about the state of Trump’s mental health, wondered, “Exactly how insane is he?

While someone else questioned his absence, ‘Anybody know where he is… I think he’s MIA.’

“He is comparing the Eiffel Tower to a UFC stage? Holy moly…” asserted one individual who found the comparison between the renowned Parisian tourist attraction and the makeshift domed venue in DC absurd.

Trump holds up a rendering of what the UFC fight at the White House will look like on his birthday



(Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/0LUrIdCIE3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

Yet another Trump detractor gave the president’s residence a new derogatory nickname associated with impoverished rural areas, writing, “It’s now become the White Trash House. When will [the] trailer park appear?”

According to Newsweek, the damaged White House lawn is expected to be restored soon after the UFC Freedom 250 showcase. A professor of turfgrass management at Michigan State University spoke to the outlet about the future repairs.

“We have machines now that can basically scrape that sod off, leave the grade in perfect order, and then we can bring machines in that lay the big pieces of sod,” Trey Rogers stated, referring to a replacement technique used by large stadiums for non-sporting events like music concerts.

In addition to creating an uproar over proposing a lasting MMA cage at the White House, UFC Freedom 250 has also been under fire for reportedly only offering seats to active service members who meet specific body standards. Plus, the troops must pay for their own travel and lodging expenses in Washington.