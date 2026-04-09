‘Those Tiny Badly Bruised Hands’: Trump Gets Roasted Over His Disappearing Act as the White House Scrambles to Cover Up Spiraling Questions About His Health

Whispers about President Donald Trump’s physical and mental state have been circulating for a while, bubbling up every time he goes quiet, steps out of the spotlight, or reappears looking like something might be off. This isn’t about one isolated moment that raised eyebrows — it’s a pattern, and people are paying attention, especially late-night comedians.

The White House, for its part, has stood firmly behind one message: the 79-year-old president is strong, energetic, and fully capable of handling the demands of the job.

But after that visual earlier this week, no one is buying it.

Trump’s reappearance with Band-Aids and visible bruising did little to quiet growing questions about his health as the White House continues to insist he remains strong. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘I’m Going to Have Fun With You’: Trump Loses It After Public Humiliation, and His Response Signals He’ll Never Let It Go

Before Easter weekend, Trump went M.I.A. for nearly three days with no sight in trace. This set off a frenzy that the president was sick, in the hospital, and so saying, he might have met his maker.

His administration tried to counter the narrative, but their response pretty much opened the doorway for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who seized on the White House’s latest post and turned it into comedy fodder during his recent monologue on his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC show.

“You know, there’s a rumor going around over the weekend that Trump had been hospitalized at Walter Reed because he didn’t appear in public from Wednesday to Sunday, he said to the crowd.

Kimmel joked that Trump’s disappearance raised eyebrows because “our deranged president never goes more than 12 minutes without speaking to the press,” later adding there’s no proof of hospitalization — but “He definitely should have been.”

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

He then brought up a post from The White House’s Rapid Response 47 X account that read, “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”

Kimmel then leaned into Trump scaring kids at his Easter Egg Roll with tales about Joe Biden and the autopen. He roasted various clips of Trump speaking about a range of topics, including food, the Iran War and Trump’s new book.

“I don’t know about you. I find it very comforting to know those tiny badly bruised hands are on the wheel of this country,” added Jimmy.

Although one persistent rumor over the weekend was that he had been hospitalized, Trump resurfaced at his Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., on Easter Sunday.

Several posts on April 4 claimed that the president had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a medical emergency. That assertion was fueled by a video purportedly showing his motorcade at a hospital, though fact-checkers later traced that footage back to 2024.

However, after he was spotted at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, the chatter kicked back up. The moment pushing this thought came from a photo posted by Meaghan Marie, an influencer and self-described “Passive Income Entrepreneur,” who posed alongside the president at what appeared to be the club. Trump flashed his signature thumbs-up and a wide grin. But viewers weren’t focused on the smile.

Almost immediately, people zoomed in on two Band-Aids wrapped around his right thumb and right index finger. Still, the administration’s machine was in full swing.

There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.



God Bless him. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 4, 2026

It stopped nothing. Observers noted that the back of Trump’s right hand appeared visibly discolored. The reactions online were blunt. On X and Threads, commenters didn’t hold back.

One user wrote, “Something is up with Trump. Either episodes from dementia, second stroke, or some type of severe mental decline.”

“Unhinged Maniac. Our congress must act to remove this maniac before he gets a lot more people killed. He’s threatening war crimes and that alone should be grounds for immediate impeachment and removal,” another X user added.

One Threads wrote,“ I’m thinking a wheelchair might be in the works.”

The Band-Aids are just another way this White House tries to protect the president’s image and just one piece of a larger visual story that has been building over time.

Photographs from multiple recent appearances show discoloration on both of Trump’s hands — uneven bruising that makeup hasn’t fully covered. Throughout Women’s History Month, multiple photographers captured his hands with a black mark exposed.

The White House has previously explained similar marks as the result of frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously claimed, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

But the bruising keeps showing up, and the questions about Trump’s health are becoming impossible to ignore.