‘I Don’t Blame Her!’: Angelina Jolie Drops Dating Life Bombshell 10 Years After Messy Brad Pitt Divorce — And Fans Are Stunned at What She Had to Say

Angelina Jolie is back at work on the next project that’s got her reflecting on her dating life after her divorce.

The 51-year-old actress endured a tumultuous split with actor Brad Pitt, battling for eight years before they finally finalized their divorce in 2024.

Despite a pending legal battle over their former co-owned French winery, Château Miraval, both parties have officially moved on to date other people.

Angelina Jolie talks dating life since divorce from Brad Pitt. (Photos: Jun Sato/WireImage, River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

Together, they share six children, including several adopted siblings who have since dropped the “Troy” actor’s last name in favor of their mother’s.

While Pitt has publicly found love again with celebrity jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 33, there’s only ever been speculation about Jolie’s love life.

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Rumors linked her to singer The Weeknd in 2021 after paparazzi spotted the two having private dinners.

Three years later, a new photo caught her with UK rapper Akala, despite his ongoing relationship with someone else at the time. Her team quickly shut down those rumors as people had wondered if Jolie was secretly back in the dating world.

While promoting her new film “Couture,” she briefly mentioned the subject in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

In the film, Jolie plays an American filmmaker named Maxine Walker, navigating life after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis. The romantic elements of Walker’s story immediately fascinated Jolie.

She told the outlet, “So often we see, when there’s a project that’s dealing with a woman’s cancer, it’s not often where her sexuality post-diagnosis is celebrated.”

Jolie, whose mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 of ovarian and breast cancer, admired how the film did not make the protagonist’s illness their sole identity.

She said, “This was a part of continuing to live all aspects, to live to your last breath, right? And not to start living only as a patient.”

One of Walker’s most intimate scenes had Jolie coming face to face with some of her own assumptions.

“To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” she said. “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family.”

In the film, Walker has a daughter, which sparked a reminder for Jolie.

“It took me a second to kind of say, well, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman,” she said.

Jolie does believe Walker’s greatest love story was actually with her daughter rather than her cinematographer lover in the film. It also speaks to how difficult moments can highlight what is most important.

Jolie confessed that things are changing but that she isn’t thinking of aging. “I’m thinking I have to live again,” she said. “Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.”

One fan who was understanding wrote, “I don’t blame her,” and another said, “You’re not missing anything….”

A third person sharing their opinon said, “Probably scared to get close again after how Brad turned out.”

Another addressing her and Pitt’s split said, “So sad they are not together.”

Six years following Jolie’s breakup from Pitt, Pitt sued her after she sold her share of their winery for $67 million despite their alleged prior agreement that neither would sell without approval of the other.

Jolie countersued and said Pitt refused to buy her out because she wouldn’t sign an NDA that would silence her from speaking about an alleged 2016 altercation.

Jolie claimed during the incident her ex-husband physically and verbally abused her and their kids.

Pitt denied the allegations, and authorities brought no charges against him.

However, there is still a matter of the winery.

In recent weeks Pitt scored a victory in court after a judge ruled that he could compel testimony from executives in the company run by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who bought Jolie’s 50 percent stake.

They are set for trial in 2027 and mediation is scheduled for October.