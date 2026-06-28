‘Take Her to the Cleaners!’: Brad Pitt Scores Major Legal Victory Against Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie as Fans Say Her ‘Spiteful Move’ Backfired

Brad Pitt might have the upper hand in the latest round of the bitter divorce battle with ex Angelina Jolie.

The two have been separated longer than they were together and married. Their union produced six children, many of whom have distanced themselves from their dad.

The estrangement led several of their six children to drop the Pitt last name, using only Jolie.

Brad Pitt won a recent court battle against ex-wife Angelina ahead of their trial date over French winery dispute. (Photos: Jun Sato/WireImage, River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

The divorce has been final since December 2024 after an eight-year battle.

Yet the co-parents are still battling it out in court over the purchase of a $28 million estate winery in 2008.

Following their 2016 split, the “F1” movie star became interested in his ex-wife’s share of the winery.

A judge ordered that Jolie could sell her stake in the company, but her ex-husband was not a fan of the buyer.

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But now Pitt has uncorked another legal win in his never-ending Château Miraval feud, supposed insiders tell the Daily Mail.

This time he’ll get to come face to face with the secretive vodka billionaire Yuri Shefler, who bought Jolie’s stake after a California appeals court ruled the businessman can’t duck the lawsuit.

“Angelina knew Brad didn’t want to sell her share of Miraval to Shefler, and she had agreed with Brad that he would have first right of refusal. So selling to Shefler behind Brad’s back was spiteful,” the insider claimed, adding that the move amounted to “payback” for the pair’s bitter custody fight.

“Shefler will have to divulge what really happened behind the scenes and how the deal was orchestrated,” the insider said.

A three-judge California appeals panel appeared equally skeptical of Shefler’s effort to distance himself from the sale.

In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the court rejected his claim that he played little role in the multimillion-dollar transaction, writing that it “defies credulity” to believe a seasoned billionaire would risk nearly $40 million on a deal he knew nothing about.

A lower court initially sided with Shefler, finding California had no jurisdiction because the negotiations centered on a French vineyard and took place through European representatives.

The appeals court saw it differently, pointing to evidence that Shefler personally guaranteed nearly $39 million to finance Jolie’s payout.

Fans and critics were surprised to hear about the latest chapter in the never-ending Jolie and Pitt drama.

“She seems very spiteful,” said one online user. “She’s turned all those kids against him, and deliberately sold her share in that vineyard to get back at him. Hope Brad wins and takes her to the cleaners.”

Another countered, “If all she wanted was money…why not sell it back to him? Obviously done on purpose!”

“Jolie hatches a secret deal behind Pitt’s back, and she has the gall to play victim. She’s so ridiculous in her entitlement,” noted a third person.

Leaning into Pitt, some social media users say this victory was another example of the alleged control he displayed during a plane ride.

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actor was accused of having a meltdown on a private plane, resulting in the injury of two of their kids.

“The 2016 plane narrative keeps getting wilder and wilder,” said one person who noticed the same observation. The couple split that year, and Jolie filed for divorce.

Pitt’s latest legal victory follows years of courtroom battles with Jolie.

In 2021, an appeals court overturned a ruling that granted him joint custody of their minor children. The court found the private judge failed to disclose business ties to Pitt’s attorneys.

Pitt later asked the California Supreme Court to reinstate the custody ruling. He argued the judge’s oversight was minor and did not warrant overturning the decision.

Pitt sued after Jolie sold her stake in 2022, launching a yearslong legal war. He scored another win in 2024 when a judge refused to dismiss the case, though he lost a bid in May to obtain Jolie’s private emails.

The Château Miraval fight is still set for trial in February 2027, with mediation scheduled for October. The drama has also bled into his personal relationship and reports his 34-year-old girlfriend refuses to sign a prenup.