‘Horrible Racist Pig’: Trump Takes Another Cheap Shot at Obama — Then Eagle-Eyed Critics Spot the Hateful Details He Buried in Plain Sight

President Donald Trump apparently can’t help himself when it comes to his obsession with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Trump frequently targets the Obamas on his Truth Social platform with insulting criticism and racist memes.

He did it again on Sunday, this time posting a doctored photo of the Obamas smiling and waving from the top of Air Force One’s staircase, with graffiti splashed across the side of the blue-and-white plane.

(Photo credit: @michelleobama/Instagram; Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The spray-painted comments included the popular Democrat’s 2006 campaign slogan “Yes We Can” written in bright yellow bubble letters, the acronym “BLM,” for Black Lives Matter, and the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah,” which means “praise be to God” or “thank God,” according to The Associated Press.



The way Trump used the graffiti is a coded racist trope meant to evoke urban blight and crime in majority Black cities and neighborhoods.

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Social media exploded in anger, calling out Trump’s bigotry

“Horrible racist pig,” a furious Threads user commented.

This X user called it for what it is: “Trump’s latest post: a doctored photo of the Obamas and a vandalized Air Force One. Different day, same obsession.”

Back in February, right after the start of Black History Month, Trump blatantly posted an AI-generated video that showed the Obamas as apes, sparking such widespread condemnation and fury, even from his own Republican cronies in Congress, he was forced to take the post down, but he never apologized for it.

“Obama stays on his mind like a slighted ex-girlfriend,” another Threads user hilariously noted.

This poster made a reference to a comment the former president once made, “As President Obama said… he has a suite residence in that (orange emoji here) head.”

Jealousy Runs Deep

In May, a jealous Trump posted an image showing Obama’s Chicago Presidential Center with a garbage bag over the top, surrounded by what appears to be a homeless encampment, and the message, “The Barack Hussein Obama Library, in 10 years, when fully matured!”

The 44th president’s $850 million Presidential Center just opened late last month amid praise and accolades with a star-studded opening that put Trump’s 80th UFC birthday bash fight at the White House to shame.

Others commented on Trump’s latest swipe at Obama. “So when people say that this man isn’t racist, what exactly are they referring to in order to come to this conclusion? Because from where I’m standing, this man is racist like a mofo. He is so deeply unserious.”

Of course, Trump still has plenty of white nationalist MAGA supporters who piled on with their own racist comments, such as right-wing media executive Eric Daugherty, who falsely accused Obama of being a “traitor.”

“UPDATE: President Trump just posted Barack Hussein Obama as the president of ISLAMISM and BLM. He was a traitor, 47 is STILL fixing his mistakes!”

Another X user chimed in, “Racist? I think mainstream media is racist.”

This one tried to justify Trump’s post, “He’s an artist. Some won’t understand.”

The Pricey Power Move

The significance of Trump’s latest racist Obama post centers around a wildly expensive jet Trump shamelessly accepted from Qatar, turning it into a new Air Force One, which he plans to take with him when he leaves office.

For the retrofitted $400 million Boeing 747-800, Trump ditched the traditional blue-and-white scheme, which helped it blend in with the sky, for a red-and-navy-blue color scheme with golden stripes.

He’s been under withering scrutiny for accepting such a costly gift, which clearly has unknown strings attached.