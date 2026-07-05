‘Karma Bit Him Big Time’: Trump Thought He Could Escape SCOTUS Ruling, But He Just Got Hit with a Final Notice That Has Him Crumbling on the Inside

President Donald Trump is still trying to weasel out of a multi-million-dollar judgment in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, even after the U.S. Supreme Court slammed the door on his appeal.

The court issued a ruling June 29, declining to hear Trump’s case and allowing the verdict and judgment to stand.

But in a Truth Social post shortly after the decision, Trump pledged to continue to fight even though the Supreme Court’s ruling should have ended the battle.



U.S. President Donald Trump(Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)



A day later, Carroll’s attorneys filed a new court briefing, ABC News reported.

The writer’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in the filing that Trump’s lawyers had contacted her to ask for another delay in paying the $5.8 million he owes her so that they could ask the high court to reconsider its ruling.

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“[A]fter four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end,” Kaplan wrote in the brief.

“And under the Court’s Stipulation and Order, Carroll is now entitled to obtain payment of the money due under the judgment,” she added.

In 2023, a New York jury found Trump guilty of sexually abusing Carroll in the mid-1990s inside a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman store and that he also defamed her in 2022.

The court held the $5 million judgment in escrow until it resolved Trump’s appeal. During that time, interest increased the amount by nearly $800,000.

Social media exploded with the news, demanding Trump pay up.

“That’s the end of the line for Trump on the Carroll case,” a Threads user stated.

“May this be the first domino to fall,” another Threads user noted.

This user commented on a post that proclaimed, “He will probably disparage her in his public reaction to this ruling, thus committing defamation AGAIN, resulting in another award for her!!”

“Yes, he’s an idiot, so I’m sure you’re right.”

Another chimed in, “Good, that’s what he gets! Karma bit him big time in his big a–! Time for him to pay up!!”

Active voice:

In the 2022 defamation case, a judge ruled in Carroll’s favor and found that Trump continued to defame her when he denied assaulting her by claiming she wasn’t “his type,” The New Republic reported. He also accused her of making up the whole story in order to sell a book.

Carroll won the case with a jury awarding her an astonishing $83.3 million, but she hasn’t seen a penny from either award.

“Defendant Trump obtained a stay of execution pending appeal only by explicitly agreeing that the funds placed in the Court’s account would be disbursed upon the conditions set out in the Stipulation and Order. Those conditions were satisfied when the Supreme Court denied his petition for certiorari,” Kaplan wrote, adding, “It is time for him to pay Carroll.”

In a separate filing, Kaplan asked the judge to quickly order Trump to pay what he owes, citing an agreement from 2023 where Carroll and Trump’s attorneys agreed that if Trump’s case failed before the Supreme Court, which it did, she could collect immediately.

Trump, however, is still going after the writer. He sicced his weaponized Justice Department on her in May. The DOJ opened a criminal probe to investigate whether she had perjured herself in either of the two previous cases.