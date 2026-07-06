‘Pure Evil’: Viral Photo of Black Woman Surrounded by Masked White Men on Train Stuns Internet, Revives Memories of KKK Terror

As President Donald Trump urged Americans to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary by visiting the restored statue of a Founding Father who enslaved hundreds of people, a haunting image unfolding just miles away captured a very different version of America.

A now viral photograph shows a lone Black woman sitting silently on a Washington, D.C., Metro train, surrounded by masked members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front after they marched through the nation’s capital on July 4.

The chilling image, captured by freelance photographer Cheney Orr, has spread rapidly across social media, with many calling it one of the most powerful and unsettling photographs to emerge from the Independence Day celebrations.

Video still shows dozens of Patriot Front members march and moving around Washington D.C. (Photos: X/Ford Fischer)

The woman has not been publicly identified, and it is unclear whether she interacted with the Patriot Front members during the train ride.

Many online said the image symbolizes America’s ongoing struggle to live up to its founding promise that all people are created equal.

“It shows how far America has allowed hate groups to thrive under a predatory government,” one Instagram user wrote. “She’s surrounded by pure EVIL!!!” another person added.

“100 years ago, in 1926, thousands of members of the Klan descended on Washington D.C. to promote Nativism, Militant Protestantism, and White Supremacy. 100 years later, their great-grandchildren are doing the same,” one Threads user declared.

Hundreds of Patriot Front members descended on Washington wearing matching blue shirts, khaki pants, sunglasses, hats and white face coverings that concealed their identities. Some carried upside-down American flags while others marched with Confederate flags through the nation’s capital.

Videos circulating online showed the group chanting slogans including, “Life, liberty, victory!” and “Reclaim America!”

Counterprotesters quickly pushed back.

One man with a bullhorn shouted, “Every single one of you justifies the f—ing right to abortion!” as the marchers passed.

White supremacist group flooded Washington

The march remained largely peaceful despite the tense atmosphere, but videos showed dozens of Patriot Front members packing into Metro stations and boarding trains alongside unsuspecting commuters, creating scenes many viewers described as intimidating.

Patriot Front formed in 2017 after the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where counterprotester Heather Heyer died after a man drove his car into a crowd.

The group claimed nearly 400 members participated in Saturday’s march.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front seeks to establish an all-white ethnostate and promotes the belief that white Americans are entitled to the country because their ancestors conquered it.

The organization also says Patriot Front has spread racist, antisemitic and other hateful propaganda across the country.

In 2022, authorities arrested dozens of Patriot Front members after accusing them of conspiracy to riot ahead of a Pride event in Idaho.

Ku Klux Klan parade

The now-viral photograph has drawn immediate comparisons to one of the most infamous images in American history, a 1926 Ku Klux Klan parade in the nation’s capital. The historic image, preserved by the Library of Congress, shows thousands of hooded Klansmen marching down Pennsylvania Avenue in a chilling public display of white supremacist power.

But the 1926 parade came after an even bigger show of force.

A year earlier, on Aug. 8, 1925, an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 Ku Klux Klan members flooded Washington, D.C., in what historians widely describe as the largest Klan march ever held in the nation’s capital.

Wearing white robes and hoods, they marched for miles through the streets as crowds lined the sidewalks to watch.

At the height of its power during the 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan claimed millions of members across the country. The organization promoted white supremacy and terrorized Black Americans while also targeting Jews, Catholics, immigrants and other groups.

Historians say the Washington marches were carefully staged to show that the Klan had grown into a powerful national movement with political influence far beyond the South.

Trump celebrated slave owner statue

The white supremacist march unfolded as Trump encouraged Americans to visit a newly installed equestrian statue of Caesar Rodney at Freedom Plaza as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Rodney earned praise for riding roughly 80 miles through a thunderstorm in 1776 to cast the deciding vote for American independence. Historians have also documented that he owned hundreds of enslaved people.

According to Delaware Heritage Commission Chairman Dick Carter, Rodney inherited an 849-acre plantation that included as many as 200 enslaved people.

The statue previously stood in Wilmington, Delaware, until city leaders removed it during the nationwide racial justice protests following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Trump has repeatedly criticized that decision.

On Truth Social, he celebrated the statue’s return to the nation’s capital.

“As we prepare to celebrate the 250th Birthday of our beloved Country, these statues and monuments now stand prominently in the heart of our Nation’s Capital as a celebration of the 250-year Triumph of the American Spirit, which is now STRONGER, GREATER, and MORE GLORIOUS than ever before,” Trump wrote.

His administration has also moved to restore monuments removed after the 2020 racial justice protests and has rolled back federal language describing America’s history as inherently racist or oppressive.

Critics say the image tells the real story

The photograph of the unidentified Black woman surrounded by masked white supremacists quickly overshadowed much of the holiday celebration online.

Many social media users argued the image exposed the contradiction between America’s celebration of freedom and the continued public display of organized hate.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum acknowledged the group’s hateful ideology during an appearance on CNN but defended its constitutional right to demonstrate.

This exchange tells you everything you need to know about where we are in this moment.



This should be a ‘no brainer’ answer for the Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, but he, as a sitting member of this government, refuses to condemn white nationalism.



The image of this black… pic.twitter.com/Bx4o96Wzus — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) July 5, 2026

“Certainly, what they stand for is nothing that I could possibly agree with. But one of the foundational principles of the United States, which makes democracy messy, is free speech,” Burgum said on State of the Union.