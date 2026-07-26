‘He Has No Clue’: Trump’s Surprise Golf Club Pop-Up Sparks Viral Frenzy as Cameras Catch His Awkward, Motionless Reaction Before the Crowd

President Donald Trump found time between overseeing a war with Iran and showing up at the World Cup Finals in New Jersey to spend time at his private golf club.

Trump, 80, made international headlines after soccer enthusiasts accused him of trying to upstage the winning Spanish team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 19.

Before inserting himself in the medal ceremony inside MetLife Stadium, the divisive MAGA leader stopped by Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Saturday and Sunday.

US President Donald Trump (R) and his granddaughter Kai Trump load the motorcade on the south lawn of the White House in Washington DC on August 30, 2025, as they head to Trump National golf course in Sterling, Virginia, (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Footage of the POTUS walking through the Trump Organization-owned property over the weekend made its way to the internet.

In the 8-second clip, Trump is seen wearing his signature red-tie, black-suit look as Secret Service agents surround him.

Trump just stood still, smirking at the crowd of people assembled in the club. Excited onlookers clamorously screamed, “We love you, President Trump.”

While the MAGA frontman received an loud ovation from the Bedminster patrons, the response to the moment online was not as kind.

“He has no clue what’s going on around him,” one Threads user posted about the president’s awkward interaction at Trump National Golf Club.

A like-minded commenter suggested, “He looks completely confused.” Others called the former reality television star the “a–hole in chief” and a “loser.”

Another poster claimed Trump is “looking bloated.” While someone else on the app jokingly asked, “Does he sleep in those clothes?”

“He can’t even smile comfortably because deep down his soul knows he’s hated throughout the [world],” wrote another Trump detractor.

Many Trump critics took issue with the U.S. commander in chief going on a golf outing when the American military death toll in the Iran War rose to 17 on July 19.

“Didn’t like two Americans just die from the war he started???? He’s out partying?” wondered one X user, referring to the military conflict that began in February.

Similarly, one person sarcastically asked, “How else does one celebrate the death of our servicemen and women? He’s a sick bastard.”

“He putts while our troops die,” read one tweet. In addition, another poster complained, “Enough of these ludicrous trips!”

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster reportedly charges around $300,000 for membership, allowing the ultra-wealthy to hobnob with the president and his inner circle.

Even with a six-figure entry fee, the Bedminster clubgoers apparently had to deal with possible hazards just last year.

A 2025 inspection by the Somerset County Department of Health flagged the establishment for 18 violations, including nine citations that “may result in an unacceptable health risk.”

Initially, Bedminster received a 32 out of 100 score that May and a C rating before a reinspection in June 2025 lifted the rating to a B following a second 86 out of 100 score.

“We operate one of the most immaculate golf facilities in the country, and we take immense pride in our standards of cleanliness, safety, and hospitality,” Bedminster general manager David Schutzenhofer told The Hill.

New generational meme just dropped pic.twitter.com/YcN3jCSZwp — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) July 19, 2026

Trump’s fun-filled weekend also saw him celebrating on stage with the World Cup-winning Spain national football team, also known as La Roja.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, 56, had to physically direct Trump from the dais so that Spain’s right winger Lamine Yamal and his teammates could bask in their win.

People on social media slammed the often-egocentric president for shamelessly trying to steal La Roja’s shine in front of the soccer-viewing world.

In what many observers viewed as a veiled swipe, the official X accounts for the Spain national football team and FIFA both shared photos of the winners with Trump cropped out of the picture, fueling mockery at the president’s expense.

Between his spotlight-pilfering incident at the World Cup and his charmless arrival at Bedminster, Trump has further alienated parts of the public with his need for adoration at all costs.