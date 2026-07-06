‘God Don’t Like Ugly’: Black Twitter Erupts After MAGA Supporters Are Forced to Take Shelter in the One Place Nobody Expected

There are moments when the backdrop of an event ends up telling a bigger story than the gathering itself.

On Independence Day in Washington, thousands of people who had gathered to celebrate President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebrations suddenly found themselves forced to take shelter from a powerful thunderstorm.

The nearest refuge wasn’t a campaign venue, hotel, or government office.

Attendees clutch MAGA hats and place their hands over their hearts during a vigil in memory of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at Desert Financial Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, on September 15, 2025 (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP).

It was the National Museum of African American History and Culture — an institution that has been repeatedly assailed by the Trump administration.

Within minutes, the awkward turn of events had become one of the most talked-about plot twists of the holiday.

Black Twitter Erupts

The irony of thousands of MAGA supporters taking shelter inside a museum that Trump has targeted for chronicling the plight of Black Americans quickly exploded across social media, where users flooded timelines with jokes, political commentary and brutal observations.

The unusual scene came after severe weather forced organizers to evacuate the National Mall during the festivities, creating a moment that many online said felt like something out of a movie.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on July 4, Freedom 250 organizers instructed attendees to leave the National Mall and seek shelter as severe thunderstorms moved through the nation’s capital.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture was designated as one of several emergency shelter locations.

According to NBC News, the museum quickly reached capacity, leaving more than 1,000 people standing outside in the rain while others packed into the building.

The severe weather delayed Trump’s scheduled speech and postponed the evening’s fireworks until conditions improved. Attendees were eventually allowed to return to the Mall.

So let me get this straight… The Maga Freedom 250 celebration folks had to take shelter from a severe storm in the National Museum of African American History and Culture 👀😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/VYfEgA6RPm — IG: olesoul57.2 ♉️ 5/12 (@olesoul57_2) July 5, 2026

Trump’s Hypocrisy

The unusual shelter arrangement immediately drew attention due to the administration’s recent actions toward the Smithsonian.

In March, Trump signed an executive order accusing the Smithsonian Institution of operating under a “divisive, race-centered ideology” and directed Vice President JD Vance to oversee efforts to remove what the administration described as “improper ideology” from the museum’s exhibits.

The White House also ordered a broader review of Smithsonian museums ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, seeking changes to exhibits it considered overly partisan.

Against that backdrop, images and firsthand accounts of Freedom 250 attendees sheltering inside the museum spread rapidly online.

Journalist Sami Gold documented the moment on X, posting: “Currently trying to evade the DC storm by staying in the African American Museum with 5,000 Trump supporters.”

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‘God Don’t Like Ugly’

The episode quickly became fuel for thousands of similar reactions, particularly among Black users who highlighted what they viewed as the hypocrisy of Trump supporters relying on the museum for protection during the storm.

One person wrote, “This was truly God’s Divine intervention. IMHO. God is a God of Unity, not division.”

Another added, “Blacks coming to the rescue, per usual.”

“God don’t like ugly & racism is ugly. That’s why you’re in that building. Once again African Americans to the rescue while u support a racist dog as your president. U r suffering because of this demon just as we r actually more than we r because we have sense enough to stay away,” one furious X user wrote.

Others kept their reactions brief, with one user simply posting, “God’s Plan.”

Some comments reflected the racial tensions that created the irony in the first place.

“Make sure they don’t steal anything,” one user wrote,

Trump supporters also pushed back against the criticism. While some argued there was nothing contradictory about the situation, others took swipes at Black people.

One response read, “And look they didn’t destroy it.”

Another commenter tried to reinforce a sense of white ownership over the institution, implying they have the ultimate claim to it, saying, “Congress created that museum.. it is tax payer funded.. White people literally created it and funded it… you’re welcome.”

Meanwhile, outside the museum, many attendees who were unable to get inside waited out the storm by singing patriotic songs, including “God Bless America,” according to NBC News.