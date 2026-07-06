Fans Say Jordyn Woods ‘Deserves Every Bit of It’ After NBA Champ Fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns’ Sweet Surprise

Karl-Anthony Towns and his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, are still riding high weeks after the Knicks won the 2026 NBA championship.

KAT handled business on the court, while Woods’ orange purse became the Knicks’ unofficial lucky charm against the San Antonio Spurs.

Each player is expected to receive a hefty bonus and, potentially, a renegotiated contract for a higher salary. But it seems that KAT is already spending his earnings on his soon-to-be wife.

Jordyn Woods gets showered by her fiancé with lavish gifts weeks after the Knicks player and his team won the 2026 NBA Championship. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images)

On July 5, Woods gave her 11.4 million followers a glimpse inside her life and how KAT showers her with sweet surprises.

“I think I like this little life,” she captioned her post with lyrics from “Little Life” by British singer Cordelia.

Woods attached a 12-picture collage of their recent activities over the last few weeks. The image showed Woods and KAT laughing with their mouths wide open.

Then the price goes up.

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Woods then shares an image of her Hermès Black alligator Birkin bag, which can range anywhere from $20,000 to $245,000.

Another shows her admiring the orange ostrich bag from her Woods by Jordyn line at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in NYC.

The Tux Clutch Mini ‘Summer Citrus’ comes in four colors, currently priced at $125. However, due to high demand, the shipment will not go out until October.

The bag she brought to nearly every game during the playoffs, leading up to the New York Knicks’ 2026 championship run, is now on display.

The bright orange clutch was added at the museum’s Café Rebay after the Knicks secured their first NBA championship in 53 years.

Woods’ post features images of other bags from her line and the company CEO in the backseat of a car. She was seen wearing a Chrome Hearts tank underneath a white button-up shirt that is likely KAT’s.

Her outing with KAT can also consist of a helicopter ride with the Fanatics logo on the back.

One image hinted at the couple’s shared love of Disney, noting wrappers from the new Topps Chrome Disney card set scattered on the floor.

After getting a glimpse of their life behind the scenes, fans were stunned by how much KAT likely spent to live a very “soft life.”

“I would too if a guy bought me a $20,000 handbag,” said one person. Another noted, “This is a beautiful example of love… & living life & not letting life live you! I think I like it for you too!”

A third person mentioned, “@jordynwoods 20k purse is a beauty & all of them are. I’m looking at them I could pay my rent for a yr! Lol One day I’ll be able 2 pay rent on time & have a Chanel bag! My name is that already!”

Some people were overwhelmed by the glam. One person exclaimed, “We don’t know what to obsess over more… the Birkin or triple AP stack!!”

Fans of Woods and KAT understand that sometimes the “Little life = big thing.” Most people agreed, including one woman who said, “Need a soft life like this.”

Another said, “And you deserve every bit of it!”

Online users continued to praise Woods, and her glow-up after the drama with the Kardashian family nearly soured her reputation.

Woods met Towns through mutual friends years before the 2019 cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

They officially began dating in 2020 after being close friends, and are expecting to get married in the near future.

KAT proposed to Woods last Christmas Eve while on a NYC rooftop, accompanied by Woods’ parents.