‘Come Through King with the Queen Treatment’: Jordyn Woods Shows Off Sweet Gesture from Boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Fans Love How He Spoils Her

It seems as if gift-giving is a top love language for Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 27-year-old’s girlfriend, influencer Jordyn Woods, recently shared a TikTok video on Sunday, March 5, that showed a present he sent her while he is currently out of town.

Jordyn Woods was gifted a Lamborghini for the weekend by her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. (Photos: @jordynwoods/TikTok.)

“I had a really good week with my man, he was in town, and then he left and he’s like ‘I really want you to have fun this weekend, and I’m gonna send something to your house so you can like enjoy it and have a good time,’” Woods explained.

As she walked outside, fans could hear the 25-year-old chuckle while she pointed her camera at a slate-gray Lamborghini.

“Y’all, be f—-g for real right now. Let’s gooo, you ready?” Woods said as she recorded her younger sister, Jodie Woods, in the vehicle.

“I feel like Lil Baby right now for real,” Jodie said.

Rapper Lil Baby has a multi-million car collection that includes a custom Lamborghini Urus – one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

Woods’ story was obtained by The Shade Room, whose comment section quickly flooded with fans who couldn’t help but admire the young couple’s relationship.

“As a man U should always keep applying pressure even when she’s urs… I c ya out here KAT.”



“Jordyn might’ve found her soulmate… 100% rooting for the success of their relationship!!”



“She deserve it. Come through king with the Queen treatment.”

Karl Towns & Jordyn Woods 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bMjpVKQRhM — THE MOOD BOARD (@chrlsbrand) November 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time Towns has gifted his girlfriend a luxurious surprise. In September 2022, the “Woods By Jordyn” founder revealed that her boyfriend decided to fund two of her businesses as a birthday present.

Woods shared the heartfelt note Towns wrote for her in a now-expired Instagram Story that read, “You pick two businesses you want to start and I will fund them. It’s time to take the next step and I will walk you step by step in this thing we call life.”



“Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world together….together. Love, KAT.”

Woods and Towns’ romantic relationship blossomed in 2020 after a years-long friendship. The two made their love Instagram official in September of that year with a photo of themselves on the beach.

“I found you, then I found me,” Woods wrote as her caption.

In her interview with ExtraTV, Woods revealed that they shared a close connection with each other due to both of them losing a parent.

“We really connected over both of us losing a parent at a very young age, so it was a very organic relationship,” she shared.

Her father, John Woods, passed away in 2017 from cancer just two weeks after receiving his diagnosis. As for Towns, he lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

The three-time NBA All-Star has been out for months since suffering a calf strain on Nov. 28 during a game against the Washington Wizards. He hasn’t returned to basketball court since.