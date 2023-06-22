‘It’s Giving Mr. And Mrs.’: Jordyn Woods’ New Photo with Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans Comparing Them to LeBron and Savannah James

Fans are praying that wedding bells are coming soon for Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ after their latest photo goes viral.

The beloved couple is currently enjoying some time out in Paris, France, where they took some flicks and shared them on Instagram.

Woods uploaded one image on her page featuring herself in an all-white, long-sleeved ruched dress with a high slit that stopped at the top of her left thigh. The 25-year-old entrepreneur paired her look with white heels and a brown Louis Vuitton handbag.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns leave fans speechless with their recent ensembles. (Pictured: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

Towns matched his girlfriend’s fly by wearing a brown silk-like jacket and pants set with a cream-striped shirt underneath. The 27-year-old, fresh off his team’s second first-round exit in the NBA playoffs in as many seasons, paired his ensemble with an orange crossbody bag and beige Nike sneakers with an orange outline above the midsoles.

In the captionless photo, Woods can be seen standing in front of her man. Her like count appears to be hidden but she did receive over 300 comments under the post from fans praising the couple for their lavish looks and inferrably great relationship.

“The way I’m ready to defend this relationship with all i got.”



“Yall look good, compliment each other very well.”

“Just stepping on everyone’s necks I see…”



“Beautiful couple ! Paris is the most romantic city to ask the question ! So Do it Karl.”

“It’s giving Mr. and Mrs.”

One fan even compared their photo to other jaw-dropping photos of another power couple, NBA legend LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James.

“@jordynwoods , for a split second, I thought this was @kingjames and his wife!!! Girrrrl!! Beautiful though you guys are so beautiful together.”

“It’s giving we coming for the legend talks honey.”

Woods and Towns recently celebrated their third anniversary together on May 19, some three weeks after the Timberwolves fell in Game 5 to lose 4-1 in their first-round series with the Denver Nuggets.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the Minnesota Timberwolves player explained why he chooses to embrace being called a “power couple” by fans.

“I wouldn’t say it’s important to me to be a face of the NBA, but it’s very important to me to lead these young kids of the next generation in the right way,” he said.

Their romance blossomed in 2020 after a years-long friendship. Woods has spoken previously about their close connection and how they bonded after both losing a parent.

“We really connected over both of us losing a parent at a very young age, so it was a very organic relationship,” she told Extra TV.

In 2017, her father, John Woods, passed away two weeks after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Three years later, Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, due to complications from COVID-19.

Though they both lost important people in their lives, it looks like they have a massive amount of support for each other.