‘Karl Better Defend His Woman’: Karl Anthony-Towns Stands Up for Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Following Her Weight-Loss Transformation Controversy

Jordyn Woods‘ boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns defended her on Sept. 9 in a series of tweets following the massive fallout of the 23-year-old’s weight-loss transformation post.

Earlier this week, Woods uploaded a before-and-after collage of two different images of herself, one from 2016 and another from the present, while promoting her fitness app. The controversy surrounding the said photos began to arise after many claimed the model’s weight journey came from cosmetic surgery and not “hard work.”

Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl Anthony-Towns comes to her defense after receiving backlash for her weight-loss transformation post. Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram

The Minnesota Timberwolves center started his tweet off by saying he’s witnessed Woods’ fitness journey despite what the naysayers are commenting. He wrote: “Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?? I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the Internet run her life, she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE! If you are a woman or man and don’t like where your body is at or just want to find new workouts to help you reach that next level, then download the FRSTPLACE app.”

Anthony-Towns continued by addressing the “haters” using the same tactic that he implies Woods is trying to promote with her life’s work, which is “love.” “And to the people who have these Twitter fingers that make other people feel bad so they can feel better about themselves, I’m gonna respond to ya hate with love because THAT’S WHAT JORDYN WANTS TO PROMOTE……LOVE.So to those people, I pray and hope you find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving.”

Jordyn Woods received mixed reactions to her before-and after weight-loss post while promoting a fitness app. @jordynwoods/Instagram

The 25-year-old then decided to dedicate the remainder of his tweets to his queen. Anthony-Towns opened up about how proud he is of Woods for staying true to herself regardless of the negativity that has been spewed to her over the years.

“And to you the one and only @jordynwoods , I love you babe. Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything. It’s sad we live in a world where if you spread positivity and love, you’re met with twice the hate and looked at as weak and “uncool”. You’ve stayed true to YOU. Through everything, you stayed loving, caring, and devoted to helping people.”

He wrapped up his tweet by mentioning how Woods’ late father John Woods would be smiling down at her for her “kindness” and how she “handled things.” “John is smiling down at you every day at the way you handle things and at how you treat people who don’t deserve your kindness.”

As Anthony-Towns’ tweets began circulating on social media, many people applauded him for standing up for Woods.One even agreed that Woods has put in the work to obtain her physique as they too have seen the gradual progress over time.

“Agree or disagree. He is standing behind his woman. Got to respect that. “

“Karl better defend his woman 😩.”

“You better stan yo woman perrrr.”

“Facts because we all saw her consistently working out and getting smaller. She did not just pop out with a new body like the rest of these girls.”