‘HaHaHa!’: Trump’s Massive Lie Explodes in Real Time, as Critics Dig Up Embarrassing Proof About His Ongoing Habit He Wished Would Go Away

Donald Trump relies on a simple formula: state something with confidence, repeat it often, and many will accept it as fact.

From crowd sizes to election results to approval ratings, he often presents his version of reality despite contrary evidence.

His supporters often echo those claims without hesitation, while critics spend countless hours collecting receipts. This week, Trump handed them another opportunity.

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The president insisted he is “not a big sleeper anyway,” only to watch social media users respond with a highlight reel of moments where cameras appeared to catch him doing exactly that.

During the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16, Trump was explaining why he accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend a private dinner at the Palace of Versailles after the summit concluded.

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“All it means is that I get home later in the evening, meaning early in the morning,” Trump said. “And I’m not a big sleeper anyway. I’ll be in the Oval Office very—I won’t, I won’t lose any time in the Oval Office.”

The remark immediately triggered a wave of mockery online.

Always opposite day in maga cult land. pic.twitter.com/nYJ5TGvepi — Proud Navy Mom (@foxybrownbengal) June 16, 2026

“Always opposite day in maga cult land,” one X user wrote. Another joked sarcastically, “Well, not at night anyway.”

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 16, 2026

“Hahahaha hell you sleep everywhere, you are a liar about NOT being a big sleeper. Seems you sleep all the time,” another person added. A fourth commenter wrote, “Look how he just lie. He falls asleep anytime he stops talking for 10mins.”

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 16, 2026

“Yeah no, not at all,” another user posted alongside photos that appeared to show Trump sleeping during separate public appearances, both a week apart.

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) June 16, 2026

“He’s a liar but why does he always go on about himself? Nobody cares. Demented old fool,” another critic tweeted.

Their reactions were fueled by a growing collection of viral clips that have followed Trump throughout his second term.

One of the most discussed incidents occurred in October 2025. During a White House meeting in the State Dining Room, cameras appeared to capture Trump nodding off while senior adviser Stephen Miller praised him. Critics quickly circulated the footage, giving rise to nicknames such as “Dozy Don” and “The Nodfather.”

Then came December 2025, when Trump’s ninth Cabinet meeting drew fresh scrutiny after viewers claimed he appeared to fall asleep while officials spoke around him. Images from that meeting spread widely online and became part of a recurring narrative about the president’s energy level.

The issue resurfaced in January 2026 during a lengthy press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Trump stood beside officials discussing a military operation while viewers noticed his eyes repeatedly closing and reopening. Several observers focused on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who appeared to glance toward Trump multiple times during the briefing.

February brought another viral moment when Trump appeared to briefly nod off during a formal event before suddenly jolting awake. The clip spread rapidly across social media.

In May, cameras again caught Trump with his eyes closed during a White House Small Business Summit while SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler delivered remarks. Critics joked that he only snapped awake when someone mentioned his name.

Memorial Day created another round of speculation. During ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, social media users fixated on Trump’s heavy blinking and closed eyes while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered remarks honoring fallen service members.

The controversy grew so large that it eventually made its way into Congress.

During a June House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Rubio with videos that appeared to show Trump sleeping during public events. Rubio strongly rejected the accusations.

“That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio said before describing Trump as someone who barely sleeps and frequently calls him in the middle of the night.

Lieu was unconvinced.

“I’m going to show you in a moment a video that shows you just lied to Congress,” the congressman responded before displaying footage he said contradicted Rubio’s testimony.

The exchange became increasingly heated as Rubio insisted Trump works “inhumane hours” and remains fully capable of handling the presidency. Lieu countered by pointing to multiple clips and asking why Americans should ignore what they could plainly see.

For Trump, the political irony is impossible to ignore. Few politicians embraced sleep-related insults more aggressively than he did. For years, he mocked former President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” Now critics have turned the same tactic back on him.

Whether Trump is actually falling asleep or merely resting his eyes remains a matter of debate. What is not debatable is that every new appearance seems to generate another clip, another nickname, and another round of questions.

So, when Trump told reporters in France that he is “not a big sleeper,” many Americans responded the same way: by reaching for the video evidence.