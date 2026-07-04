‘Sweet Lord’: Trump’s Swollen Look Sets Off Health Alarms as Critics Zoom In on His Face and Spot Something Even More Alarming Below His Neck

President Donald Trump‘s high-profile appearances are becoming increasingly disturbing to watch as cameras capture every detail.

No detail is too small to be noticed by viewers who are beginning to spot the very things the president would rather keep out of focus.

The contrast is even more alarming for Trump, who consistently claims he’s in “excellent health” and great shape at 80.

Trump’s swollen appearance during a recent live interview has viewers renewing concerns about his health amid claims about his “excellent health.” (Photo credit: Allison Robbert / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Seconds of alarming interview footage this week were all it took to raise further concern about his health and growing appearance.

Trump sat down with CNBC’s Joe Kernen in the Oval Office on Thursday, and viewers say the camera did him no favors.

After chats about the economy, markets, Iran, the Federal Reserve, and the 2026 midterms, he floated an idea that his own kids can’t buy a truck without it looking shady.

‘Yikes’: Trump’s New Height and Weight Results Spark Frenzy After Critics Zoom In on a Strange Pattern — and the Doctor’s Note Buried in Plain Sight



‘This Is a Joke’: Donald Trump’s Doctor Declares He’s in ‘Excellent’ Shape as Fans Point to Recent Photos That Tell a Very Different Story

“If they buy an energy-efficient truck, they have inside information,” Trump said. “I tell my kids, ‘stay away.’ But they also have a life. They were doing business long before I ever thought of running for president.”

Nobody was talking policy by the time clips of his speech hit social media timelines, as most only commented on his swollen look.

At first glance, Journalist Aaron Rupar and many others noticed, “Trump’s face looks very swollen.” “His face? Look at the rest of him!” one commenter added.

Trump's face looks very swollen pic.twitter.com/F3BCfdqIxM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2026

Others zoomed out, arguing the issue went far beyond his face.

“Swollen face, hands, hips, ankles… yikes,” one person wrote. Another claimed, “Ohhhh man. His arms have never looked that fat before lol.”

“Sweet Lord … his hands look even smaller at this unfortunate angle,” noted one person who zoomed in.

Trump has already admitted to covering bruises with makeup, telling reporters he keeps some handy that takes “about 10 seconds” to apply, according to the New York Times. He’s also said he’s on higher doses of aspirin over concerns about thick blood.

Those same eagle-eyed viewers speculated about the cause of his swollen look, wondering, “What’s up is his weight?”

“Well he’s definitely not in that experimental weight loss drug that everyone was talking about,” another person replied. “Dude’s gained 75 pounds in the last couple of months!”

The president weighs 224 pounds, according to a physical from earlier this year. But his fluctuating weight in the past few months has become most concerning.

The image to the left was Trump, yesterday. Top right is from about 2 weeks ago on June 14. The bottom right is from May 4. He looks like he’s gained at least 30 lbs. in just 2 months, likely more. It’s criminal that we can all see what’s happening, and the press are silence. pic.twitter.com/YHkv6cnqg1 — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) July 2, 2026

Trump has never formally admitted to taking weight-loss drugs, though in a New York Times interview he said he “probably should” take a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic.

The White House denied speculation that he received early access to Eli Lilly’s experimental weight loss drug, retatrutide, after a June report linked an anonymous 79-year-old recipient to the president. Many believed it was Trump, but officials claimed, “it wasn’t.“

The insults only became more colorful from there.

“He looks like he’s been slapped in the face with a warm salami,” one commenter joked. Others focused on his overall appearance, with one writing, “His whole body is swollen. I’m surprised that chair is still standing.”

Like we say here…. he dun blowed up !!!!

A Jabba the Hutt meme made the rounds, too, with that artist making his wife, Melania Trump into Princess Leia from the Star Wars franchise.

Ironically, the meme landed just months after Trump and his White House leaned heavily into Star Wars imagery themselves.

On Star Wars Day, the official White House account shared AI-generated images depicting Trump as both a Jedi and the Mandalorian, complete with the slogans “This is the way” and “May the 4th be with you.” Only they forgot to add 2 of the 13 red-and-white stripes to the American flag.

Still, the White House is standing by its assessment that the president is in excellent health. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly said Trump’s physicians are among the best in the world and have given him a clean bill of health.

Trump has also leaned into that message himself. Despite the forecast calling for scorching temperatures, he recently promised to use his Independence Day appearance to showcase his stamina.

“On July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out, and I’m going to go and I’m going to make a really long speech … just to show that I can do anything. It’s going to be 107,” the father of five told a crowd in North Dakota earlier this week.

But regardless of the White House’s assurances, viewers continue to focus on what they see on camera.